WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults

ZURICH: The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.
Children aged 12 and over should particularly wear a mask when a one-metre distance from others cannot be guaranteed and there is widespread transmission in the area, the WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a document on the WHO website dated Aug. 21.
Whether children between six and 11 should wear masks depends on a number of factors, including the intensity of transmission in the area, the child’s ability to use the mask, access to masks and adequate adult supervision, the two organisations said.
The potential impact on learning and psycho-social development, and the interactions the child has with people at high risk of developing serious illness, should also play a role.
Children aged five years and under should not be required to wear masks based on the safety and overall interest of the child, the WHO and UNICEF said.
Studies suggest older children potentially play a more active role in transmission of the new coronavirus than younger children, the WHO and UNICEF said, adding more data was needed to better understand the role of children and adolescents in the transmission of the virus, which causes COVID-19.
The WHO first advised people to wear masks in public on June 5 to help reduce the spread of the disease, but had previously not issued specific guidance for children.
More than 23 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 798,997 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 634 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 31,117. Of the newly infected persons, 182 are females while 452 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,519 specimens t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 592,418 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out w Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Saturday. Two persons died from the highly contagious disease in Sunsari district including a six-year-old gir Read More...
RUPANDEHI: A pregnant woman who was found infected with coronavirus in Butwal and referred to Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur underwent a surgery to give birth to a baby today. The 28-year-old woman from Butwal Sub-metropolis-11 was earlier denied admission by Lumbini Provincial Hospital af Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 216 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population. This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley. Of the 216 cases, 160 surfaced in Kathmandu district a Read More...
On-duty security personnel are seen checking the vehicles passing by New Road checkpoint in Kathmandu, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. District Administration Offices in the Valley have imposed prohibitory order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The six-member taskforce -- formed to resolve the ongoing intra-party strife within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) -- has submitted its final report to party co-chairs, on Saturday. It has been learnt that the taskforce formed under the leadership of NCP General Secretary, Bish Read More...