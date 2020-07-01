Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.51 million, death toll over 510,500

Reuters

At least 10,511,379 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 510,742 have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 2,653,638 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 127,393 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of July 1, 2020, 01:20 PM. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 1,402,041 coronavirus cases with 59,594 death. According to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the fourth-highest 585,493 coronavirus cases while 17,400 people have died.

Meanwhile, New US COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government’s top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.

AMERICAS

— Three asylum seekers have tested positive for coronavirus in a sprawling encampment steps from the US border in Matamoros, Mexico, marking the first cases in a settlement that advocates have long viewed as vulnerable amid the pandemic.

— Canada is extending a global travel ban and mandatory quarantine measures that require most travelers to Canada, including citizens returning home, to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

— US senators called for a government analysis of foreign influence in the US pharmaceutical supply chain.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— South Korea has started distributing stocks of the COVID-19 treatment remdesivir which have been donated by Gilead Sciences Inc and plans to begin talks to purchase more supplies in August, its disease control agency said.

— Authorities will lock down around 300,000 people in suburbs north of Melbourne for a month from late on Wednesday.

EUROPE

— The European Union has excluded the United States from its initial “safe list” of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel from Wednesday.

— China has halted almost all imports of pork from the Netherlands, apparently motivated by COVID-19 outbreaks at some of the largest Dutch slaughterhouses.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— The United Nations raised $7.7 billion in humanitarian aid for Syria.

— Nigeria will allow travel between its states outside curfew hours from July 1.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc showed promise and was found to be safe in an early-stage human trial, the company said.

— The US FDA released guidance on its conditions for approving a vaccine for the coronavirus, saying a vaccine has to prevent or decrease disease severity in at least 50% of people who are vaccinated.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

— Global M&A activity tumbled to its lowest level in more than a decade in the second quarter, according to data provider Refinitiv.

— China’s factory activity grew at a faster clip in June after the government lifted lockdown measures and ramped up support steps, but the health crisis continues to pressure exports and jobs, a private business survey showed.

— Japanese manufacturers’ confidence sank in the second quarter to levels not seen since the 2009 global financial crisis.

— Up to $140 billion in loans for small business could be refocused to support restaurants, hotels and other industries hit hardest by the pandemic, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

