Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, death toll at 683,767

Published: August 02, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 154,922 4,637,544
Brazil 93,563 2,707,877
India 36,511 1,695,988
Russia 14,058 845,443
South Africa 8,005 493,183
Mexico 47,472 434,193
Peru 19,217 414,735
Chile 9,533 357,646
United Kingdom 46,193 334,576
Iran 16,766 306,752
Pakistan 5,951 278,305
Saudi Arabia 2,866 277,478
Bandladesh 3,132 239,860
Canada 8,941 116,600
Indonesia 5,193 109,936
Mainland China 4,634 84,337
UAE 351 60,760
Japan 1,026 38,636
Nepal 57 20,332

 

