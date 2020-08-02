Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, death toll at 683,767

LONDON: More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries affected by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|154,922
|4,637,544
|Brazil
|93,563
|2,707,877
|India
|36,511
|1,695,988
|Russia
|14,058
|845,443
|South Africa
|8,005
|493,183
|Mexico
|47,472
|434,193
|Peru
|19,217
|414,735
|Chile
|9,533
|357,646
|United Kingdom
|46,193
|334,576
|Iran
|16,766
|306,752
|Pakistan
|5,951
|278,305
|Saudi Arabia
|2,866
|277,478
|Bandladesh
|3,132
|239,860
|Canada
|8,941
|116,600
|Indonesia
|5,193
|109,936
|Mainland China
|4,634
|84,337
|UAE
|351
|60,760
|Japan
|1,026
|38,636
|Nepal
|57
|20,332
