Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 17.85 million, death toll at 683,767

Reuters

LONDON: More than 17.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 683,767​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries affected by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 154,922 4,637,544 Brazil 93,563 2,707,877 India 36,511 1,695,988 Russia 14,058 845,443 South Africa 8,005 493,183 Mexico 47,472 434,193 Peru 19,217 414,735 Chile 9,533 357,646 United Kingdom 46,193 334,576 Iran 16,766 306,752 Pakistan 5,951 278,305 Saudi Arabia 2,866 277,478 Bandladesh 3,132 239,860 Canada 8,941 116,600 Indonesia 5,193 109,936 Mainland China 4,634 84,337 UAE 351 60,760 Japan 1,026 38,636 Nepal 57 20,332

