Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 19.16 million, death toll over 714,000

At least 19,166,379 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 714,246 people have died, a Reuters tally showed.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

At least 4,898,524 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 159,752 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of August 7, 2020, 01:46 pm. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.

Likewise, Brazil follows the US with a total of 2,912,212 coronavirus cases with 98,493 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.

Likewise, India has the third-highest 2,027,074 coronavirus cases while 41,585 people have died.

Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by December 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous about wearing masks.

ASIA-PACIFIC

— South Korea will lift a ban on travellers from the Chinese province of Hubei, which was the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, starting on Monday.

— Nearly half the workers at private firms in Australia’s Victoria state, around 1.5 million people, will receive a federal wage subsidy as a surge in cases forces a near-total lockdown in the state.

— A recent spate of suicides among migrant workers in Singapore has raised concerns over the mental health of thousands of low-paid workers who have been confined to their dormitories because of COVID-19.

EUROPE

— Passengers arriving into Britain from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will need to quarantine for 14 days.

— A breakdown of emergency loans to small firms in Britain during the coronavirus crisis shows that Scotland and the South West of England have received a smaller share of nationwide lending than they did prior to the pandemic.

— Norway is halting its planned easing of restrictions and will likely reimpose others to prevent a full lockdown of society, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

AMERICAS

— US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible the United States would have a coronavirus vaccine before the Nov. 3 election.

— Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree that will set aside $356 million in funds to purchase and eventually produce the potential vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University researchers.

— White House health experts are warning of an increase in the percentage of people testing positive in US cities including Boston, Chicago and Washington.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

— Africa’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 1 million, a Reuters tally showed, as the disease began to spread rapidly through a continent whose relative isolation has so far spared it the worst of the pandemic.

— The holy Shi’ite city of Kerbala, which used to host pilgrims from around the world, is now quarantining dozens of COVID-19 patients in apartment buildings owned by Imam Hussein shrine, one of Iraq’s most powerful religious authorities.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

— The Japanese government will soon agree a supply deal for more than 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc.

— An Israeli research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry intends to begin human trials for a potential vaccine as early as October.

— Becton Dickinson and Co said it was on track to make 1 billion syringes in the next 12-18 months to meet the demand for COVID-19 vaccination when approved.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

— China’s exports rose at the fastest pace in seven months in July, while imports declined, painting a mixed picture for the economy as it recovers from a pandemic-induced slump.

— Asian shares tumbled after the United States ratcheted up tensions with Beijing by banning transactions with China’s tech giant Tencent as well as ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok.

— Japan’s household spending fell at a much slower pace in June than in the previous month as the economy re-opened from lockdown measures.

— Australia’s central bank downgraded its outlook for the national economy on Friday and warned unemployment would stay high for several years.

