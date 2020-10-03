Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 34.44 million, death toll over 1.02 million

More than 34.44 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,024,917 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
US President Donald Trump is moving to a military hospital for treatment after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the White House said on Friday.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The World Health Organization referred to the outbreak as a pandemic on March 11.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
At least 7,260,393 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus have been reported in the United States and its territories while at least 207,060 people have died, according to a Reuters tally of state and local government sources as of October 3. The US diagnosed its first COVID-19 case in Washington state on January 20.
Likewise, India follows the US with a total of 6,394,068 coronavirus cases with 99,773 death, according to Reuters’ interactive graphic tracking the global spread.
Likewise, Brazil has the third-highest 4,880,523 coronavirus cases while 145,388 people have died.
AMERICAS
— Canada will maintain restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States, while the country’s most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, are taking targeted measures to avoid broad-based lockdowns.
— Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have tested negative for coronavirus.
— US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked airlines to halt furloughs and firings, saying a long-awaited deal to provide another $25 billion in aid for the struggling sector was “imminent.”
— Venezuela has received a shipment of the Russian-made Sputnik-V vaccine, its vice president said.
EUROPE
— Northumbria University, in northeast England, has been hit by a mass outbreak with at least 770 students testing positive for the virus.
— Russia does not plan to reimpose lockdowns across the country for now, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ASIA-PACIFIC
— New Zealanders will soon be able to travel to Australia without having to self-quarantine as infections slow and Canberra seeks to revive its ailing economy.
— Malaysian authorities warned of a new wave of cases after a spike in fresh infections following an election in the country’s second largest state Sabah.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
— Israel’s tourism minister resigned in protest at a new law that curbed demonstrations against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has been facing protests over his handling of the coronavirus crisis and allegations of corruption, which he denies.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
— A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots.
— A mass roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain could be finished in as little as three months, The Times reported, citing government scientists.
— Clinical trials of AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine have resumed in Japan, while discussions with US authorities continue.
— Unlisted biotech firm IDT Biologika has won approval from Germany’s vaccine regulator to become the third German company after BioNTech and CureVac to launch human trials of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the country.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
— Global equity markets slumped and investors piled into safer gold and the Japanese yen after Trump and his wife tested positive for the coronavirus.
— Japan’s unemployment rate rose in August to its highest in over three years and job availability fell to a more than six-year low, government data showed.
