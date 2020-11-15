Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.01 million, death toll at 1,312,334

LONDON: More than 54.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,312,334 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the top countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|245,581
|10,920,342
|India
|129,635
|8,814,579
|Brazil
|165,658
|5,848,959
|France
|44,246
|1,954,599
|Russia
|32,834
|1,903,253
|Spain
|40,769
|1,458,591
|united Kingdom
|51,766
|1,344,356
|Argentina
|35,307
|1,304,846
|Colombia
|33,829
|1,191,004
|Italy
|44,683
|1,144,552
|Mexico
|98,259
|1,003,253
|Iran
|41,034
|749,525
|South Africa
|20,206
|749,182
|Indonesia
|15,148
|463,007
|Bangladesh
|6,173
|430,496
|Pakistan
|7,141
|356,904
|Nepal
|1,221
|209,776
|Oman
|1,326
|119,442
|Japan
|1,901
|117,979
KATHMANDU: Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai felicitated team leader Garrett Madison and Prince of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani at Hotel Yak and Yeti for a successful expedition to Mt Ama Dablam (6812 metres). Mountaineer Madison has summited Mt E Read More...
WASHINGTON: Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump rallied in Washington on Saturday behind his spurious claim of a stolen election and swarmed his motorcade in adulation when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town. Hours later, after night fell in the nation's capital, demon Read More...
KATHMANDU: Gai-Goru Puja (Cow or ox worship) and Hali Tihar are being observed throughout the country today. Tihar festival is celebrated by the Hindus in the country. On this day, the cow is worshipped as per the religious belief that we get love from her like a mother. The cow milk, urine and d Read More...
BUCHAREST: A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation. The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID- Read More...
UNITED NATIONS: The head of the World Food Program says the Nobel Peace Prize has given the U.N. agency a spotlight and megaphone to warn world leaders that next year is going to be worse than this year, and without billions of dollars “we are going to have famines of biblical proportions in 2021. Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 24-year-old female, who was undergoing treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for the coronavirus infection, died at 10:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, a resident of Jhapa district, had been admitted at the emergency ward of BPKIHS on November 11. He tested posi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported 41,100 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million a day after it celebrated Diwali, a major Hindu festival. The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fata Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,477 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 209,776. Of the total New cases, 565 are females and 912 are males. In the last 24 hours, 807 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley. L Read More...