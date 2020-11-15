Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.01 million, death toll at 1,312,334

reuters

LONDON: More than 54.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,312,334​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the top countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 245,581 10,920,342 India 129,635 8,814,579 Brazil 165,658 5,848,959 France 44,246 1,954,599 Russia 32,834 1,903,253 Spain 40,769 1,458,591 united Kingdom 51,766 1,344,356 Argentina 35,307 1,304,846 Colombia 33,829 1,191,004 Italy 44,683 1,144,552 Mexico 98,259 1,003,253 Iran 41,034 749,525 South Africa 20,206 749,182 Indonesia 15,148 463,007 Bangladesh 6,173 430,496 Pakistan 7,141 356,904 Nepal 1,221 209,776 Oman 1,326 119,442 Japan 1,901 117,979

