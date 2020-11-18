Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 55.3 million, death toll at 1,332,354

Reuters

LONDON: More than 55.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,332,354​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 246,978 11,219,993 India 130,519 8,874,290 Brazil 166,014 5,876,464 France 46,273 2,036,755 Russia 33,931 1,971,013 Spain 41,688 1,510,023 United Kingdom 52,147 1,390,681 Argentina 35,727 1,318,384 Italy 46,464 1,238,072 Colombia 34,223 1,205,217 Mexico 98,861 1,009,396 Iran 42,461 788,473 Iraq 11,752 524,503 South Africa 20,314 752,269 Indonesia 15,393 474,455 Bangladesh 6,254 436,684 Pakistan 7,193 361,082 Nepal 1,259 212,917 Kuwait 848 137,885 Costa Rica 1,566 124,592 Japan 1,923 121,090 Oman 1,350 120,718

