The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 56.24 million, death toll at 1,348,720

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 56.24 million, death toll at 1,348,720

Published: November 19, 2020 8:01 pm On: World
Reuters
LONDON: More than 56.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,348,720​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 250,470 11,549,903
India 131,578 8,958,849
Brazil 167,455 5,945,849
France 46,698 2,065,138
Russia 34,387 1,991,998
Spain 42,039 1,525,341
United Kingdom 53,274 1,430,341
Argentina 36,347 1,339,337
Italy 47,217 1,272,352
Colombia 34,563 1,218,003
Mexico 99,528 1,015,071
Iran 42,941 801,894
South Africa 20,556 757,144
Indonesia 15,503 478,720
Bangladesh 6,275 438,795
Pakistan 7,248 365,927
Saudi Arabia 5,710 354,208
Canada 11,186 311,109
Nepal 1,276 215,020
Kuwait 857 138,337
Costa Rica 1,588 127,012
Japan 1,947 124,256
Oman 1,360 121,129

 

