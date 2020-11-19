Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 56.24 million, death toll at 1,348,720

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 56.24 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,348,720​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 250,470 11,549,903 India 131,578 8,958,849 Brazil 167,455 5,945,849 France 46,698 2,065,138 Russia 34,387 1,991,998 Spain 42,039 1,525,341 United Kingdom 53,274 1,430,341 Argentina 36,347 1,339,337 Italy 47,217 1,272,352 Colombia 34,563 1,218,003 Mexico 99,528 1,015,071 Iran 42,941 801,894 South Africa 20,556 757,144 Indonesia 15,503 478,720 Bangladesh 6,275 438,795 Pakistan 7,248 365,927 Saudi Arabia 5,710 354,208 Canada 11,186 311,109 Nepal 1,276 215,020 Kuwait 857 138,337 Costa Rica 1,588 127,012 Japan 1,947 124,256 Oman 1,360 121,129

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook