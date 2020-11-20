Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 56.54 million, death toll at 1,354,227

LONDON: More than 56.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,354,227 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hi by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|250,470
|11,549,903
|India
|131,578
|8,958,483
|Brazil
|167,455
|5,945,849
|France
|47,127
|2,086,288
|Russia
|34,850
|2,015,608
|Spain
|42,039
|1,525,341
|United Kingdom
|53,775
|1,453,256
|Argentina
|36,347
|1,339,337
|Italy
|47,870
|1,308,528
|Colombia
|34,563
|1,218,003
|Mexico
|99,528
|1,015,071
|Iran
|43,417
|815,117
|South Africa
|20,556
|757,144
|Indonesia
|15,600
|483,518
|Bangladesh
|6,275
|438,795
|Pakistan
|7,248
|365,927
|Morocco
|5,090
|311,554
|Portugal
|3,632
|236,015
|Nepal
|1,298
|216,965
|Costa Rica
|1,588
|127,012
|Japan
|1,966
|126,644
|Armenia
|1,870
|121,979
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration forwarded an anti-graft commitment letter to chief administrative officers of all 753 local levels, directing them to put their signature on it and send the signed copy back to the Local Level Administration Section Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 The mercury continues to dip throughout the country, including in Kathmandu valley. The minimum temperature in Kathmandu was 5.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature so far this winter. Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the valley was 6.0 degrees Celsius. Met Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 As the UN marks World Toilet Day, Amnesty International, WaterAid and the International Dalit Solidarity Network have called on authorities in Nepal, India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to take immediate action to protect sanitation workers who are risking their lives on the CO Read More...
Advice latest setback for drug seen as potential COVID treatment Remdesivir is one of two medicines approved for treatment of patients Guideline comes after major WHO-led trial shows it had little or no effect on mortality, hospital stay Drug used to treat US President Trump LONDON Read More...
WELLINGTON: Pace spearhead Trent Boult needed a small break to catch up with his family and get ready for the test series against West Indies rather than play the three Twenty20 matches that start next Friday, according to former New Zealand quick Shane Bond. Bond and Boult are currently in m Read More...
MEXICO CITY: Mexico, the most populous country in the Spanish-speaking world, has now registered 100,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, a few days after passing one million infections, official data showed on Thursday. Mexico's official death toll from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also a co-chairperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, has warned the rival faction of the party led by Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal that he would not tolerate false allegations made against him. Speaking at the NCP Secretariat mee Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19 Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya today said Rs 10 million had been managed for the promotion and development of the historic and cultural Handigaun area. Admitting it was the responsibility of KMC to protect and promote temples, religious processi Read More...