Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 56.54 million, death toll at 1,354,227

Reuters

LONDON: More than 56.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,354,227​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hi by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 250,470 11,549,903 India 131,578 8,958,483 Brazil 167,455 5,945,849 France 47,127 2,086,288 Russia 34,850 2,015,608 Spain 42,039 1,525,341 United Kingdom 53,775 1,453,256 Argentina 36,347 1,339,337 Italy 47,870 1,308,528 Colombia 34,563 1,218,003 Mexico 99,528 1,015,071 Iran 43,417 815,117 South Africa 20,556 757,144 Indonesia 15,600 483,518 Bangladesh 6,275 438,795 Pakistan 7,248 365,927 Morocco 5,090 311,554 Portugal 3,632 236,015 Nepal 1,298 216,965 Costa Rica 1,588 127,012 Japan 1,966 126,644 Armenia 1,870 121,979

