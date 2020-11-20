Nepal | November 20, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 56.54 million, death toll at 1,354,227

Published: November 20, 2020 7:57 pm On: World
Reuters
LONDON: More than 56.54 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,354,227​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hi by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 250,470 11,549,903
India 131,578 8,958,483
Brazil 167,455 5,945,849
France 47,127 2,086,288
Russia 34,850 2,015,608
Spain 42,039 1,525,341
United Kingdom 53,775 1,453,256
Argentina 36,347 1,339,337
Italy 47,870 1,308,528
Colombia 34,563 1,218,003
Mexico 99,528 1,015,071
Iran 43,417 815,117
South Africa 20,556 757,144
Indonesia 15,600 483,518
Bangladesh 6,275 438,795
Pakistan 7,248 365,927
Morocco 5,090 311,554
Portugal 3,632 236,015
Nepal 1,298 216,965
Costa Rica 1,588 127,012
Japan 1,966 126,644
Armenia 1,870 121,979

 

