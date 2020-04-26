Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.89 million, death toll crosses 201,000

Reuters

Some 2.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 201,833 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.

Countries and Territories Total Cases Total Deaths Total 2,890,208 201,833 United States 937,209 53,693 Spain 223,759 22,902 Italy 195,351 26,384 France 159,828 22,245 Germany 154,102 5,622 United Kingdom 148,377 20,319 Turkey 107,773 2,706 Iran 89,328 5,650 China 82,827 4,632 Russia 74,588 681 Brazil 58,509 4,016 Canada 45,354 2,350 Belgium 45,325 6,917 Netherlands 37,190 4,409 Switzerland 28,894 1,599 Peru 25,331 700 India 24,942 779 Portugal 23,392 880 Ecuador 22,719 576 Ireland 18,561 1,066 Sweden 18,177 2,192 Saudi Arabia 16,299 136 Israel 15,148 198 Austria 15,107 536 Japan 13,903 364 Mexico 13,842 1,305 Chile 12,858 181 Singapore 12,693 12 Pakistan 12,227 269 Poland 11,098 524 South Korea 10,718 240 Romania 10,635 579 United Arab Emirates 9,813 71 Belarus 9,590 67 Qatar 9,358 10 Indonesia 8,607 720 Denmark 8,445 418 Ukraine 8,125 201 Serbia 7,779 151 Norway 7,467 193 Philippines 7,294 494 Czech Republic 7,273 215 Australia 6,695 80 Dominican Republic 5,926 273 Malaysia 5,742 98 Panama 5,538 154 Colombia 5,142 233 Bangladesh 4,998 140 Finland 4,475 186 South Africa 4,361 86 Egypt 4,092 294 Morocco 3,889 159 Luxembourg 3,711 85 Argentina 3,607 185 Moldova 3,304 94 Algeria 3,256 419 Thailand 2,907 51 Kuwait 2,892 19 Bahrain 2,588 8 Kazakhstan 2,564 25 Greece 2,506 130 Hungary 2,443 262 Croatia 2,016 54 Oman 1,905 10 Uzbekistan 1,836 8 Iceland 1,790 10 Iraq 1,763 86 Armenia 1,677 28 Estonia 1,635 46 Azerbaijan 1,617 21 Cameroon 1,588 53 Bosnia 1,486 57 Afghanistan 1,463 47 New Zealand 1,461 18 Lithuania 1,426 41 Slovenia 1,388 81 Slovakia 1,373 17 North Macedonia 1,367 59 Cuba 1,337 41 Ghana 1,279 10 Bulgaria 1,234 55 Nigeria 1,182 35 Ivory Coast 1,077 14 Hong Kong 1,038 4 Djibouti 999 2 Guinea 996 6 Tunisia 939 38 Cyprus 810 14 Bolivia 807 44 Latvia 804 12 Andorra 738 40 Albania 712 27 Lebanon 704 24 Kosovo 703 19 Costa Rica 693 6 Niger 684 27 Kyrgyzstan 665 8 Burkina Faso 616 41 Senegal 614 7 Uruguay 596 14 Honduras 591 55 Channel Islands 525 35 San Marino 513 40 Georgia 456 5 Sri Lanka 452 7 Malta 448 4 Jordan 444 7 Guatemala 430 11 Taiwan 429 6 Réunion 417 – Democratic Republic of the Congo 416 28 Somalia 390 18 Mayotte 380 4 Mali 370 21 Kenya 343 14 Palestine 342 2 Mauritius 331 9 Venezuela 323 10 Montenegro 320 6 Isle of Man 308 18 Tanzania 300 10 Jamaica 288 6 Vietnam 270 – El Salvador 250 8 Paraguay 213 9 Equatorial Guinea 212 1 Republic of the Congo 200 6 Faroe Islands 187 – Rwanda 176 – Sudan 175 17 Gabon 172 3 Guadeloupe 167 12 Martinique 163 14 Myanmar 144 5 Brunei 138 1 Maldives 137 – Gibraltar 133 – Madagascar 123 2 Ethiopia 122 3 Cambodia 122 – Liberia 117 11 Trinidad and Tobago 115 8 N. Cyprus 108 4 French Guiana 107 – Aruba 100 2 Bermuda 99 5 Monaco 94 4 Togo 90 6 Cape Verde 90 1 Zambia 84 3 Sierra Leone 82 3 Liechtenstein 82 1 Barbados 76 6 Sint Marteen 73 12 Bahamas 72 11 Haiti 72 6 Guyana 70 7 Cayman Islands 66 1 Libya 60 2 Benin 58 2 Guinea-Bissau 52 1 Syria 42 3 Eswatini 40 1 Saint Martin 38 2 Malawi 33 3 Zimbabwe 29 4 Angola 25 2 Antigua and Barbuda 24 3 Botswana 22 1 Belize 18 2 Burundi 15 2 Curaçao 14 1 Montserrat 11 1 Turks and Caicos 11 1 Nicaragua 10 3 Gambia 10 1 Suriname 10 1 Mauritania 7 1 British Virgin Islands 5 1

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

