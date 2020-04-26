Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.89 million, death toll crosses 201,000

Some 2.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 201,833 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.
|Countries and Territories
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total
|2,890,208
|201,833
|United States
|937,209
|53,693
|Spain
|223,759
|22,902
|Italy
|195,351
|26,384
|France
|159,828
|22,245
|Germany
|154,102
|5,622
|United Kingdom
|148,377
|20,319
|Turkey
|107,773
|2,706
|Iran
|89,328
|5,650
|China
|82,827
|4,632
|Russia
|74,588
|681
|Brazil
|58,509
|4,016
|Canada
|45,354
|2,350
|Belgium
|45,325
|6,917
|Netherlands
|37,190
|4,409
|Switzerland
|28,894
|1,599
|Peru
|25,331
|700
|India
|24,942
|779
|Portugal
|23,392
|880
|Ecuador
|22,719
|576
|Ireland
|18,561
|1,066
|Sweden
|18,177
|2,192
|Saudi Arabia
|16,299
|136
|Israel
|15,148
|198
|Austria
|15,107
|536
|Japan
|13,903
|364
|Mexico
|13,842
|1,305
|Chile
|12,858
|181
|Singapore
|12,693
|12
|Pakistan
|12,227
|269
|Poland
|11,098
|524
|South Korea
|10,718
|240
|Romania
|10,635
|579
|United Arab Emirates
|9,813
|71
|Belarus
|9,590
|67
|Qatar
|9,358
|10
|Indonesia
|8,607
|720
|Denmark
|8,445
|418
|Ukraine
|8,125
|201
|Serbia
|7,779
|151
|Norway
|7,467
|193
|Philippines
|7,294
|494
|Czech Republic
|7,273
|215
|Australia
|6,695
|80
|Dominican Republic
|5,926
|273
|Malaysia
|5,742
|98
|Panama
|5,538
|154
|Colombia
|5,142
|233
|Bangladesh
|4,998
|140
|Finland
|4,475
|186
|South Africa
|4,361
|86
|Egypt
|4,092
|294
|Morocco
|3,889
|159
|Luxembourg
|3,711
|85
|Argentina
|3,607
|185
|Moldova
|3,304
|94
|Algeria
|3,256
|419
|Thailand
|2,907
|51
|Kuwait
|2,892
|19
|Bahrain
|2,588
|8
|Kazakhstan
|2,564
|25
|Greece
|2,506
|130
|Hungary
|2,443
|262
|Croatia
|2,016
|54
|Oman
|1,905
|10
|Uzbekistan
|1,836
|8
|Iceland
|1,790
|10
|Iraq
|1,763
|86
|Armenia
|1,677
|28
|Estonia
|1,635
|46
|Azerbaijan
|1,617
|21
|Cameroon
|1,588
|53
|Bosnia
|1,486
|57
|Afghanistan
|1,463
|47
|New Zealand
|1,461
|18
|Lithuania
|1,426
|41
|Slovenia
|1,388
|81
|Slovakia
|1,373
|17
|North Macedonia
|1,367
|59
|Cuba
|1,337
|41
|Ghana
|1,279
|10
|Bulgaria
|1,234
|55
|Nigeria
|1,182
|35
|Ivory Coast
|1,077
|14
|Hong Kong
|1,038
|4
|Djibouti
|999
|2
|Guinea
|996
|6
|Tunisia
|939
|38
|Cyprus
|810
|14
|Bolivia
|807
|44
|Latvia
|804
|12
|Andorra
|738
|40
|Albania
|712
|27
|Lebanon
|704
|24
|Kosovo
|703
|19
|Costa Rica
|693
|6
|Niger
|684
|27
|Kyrgyzstan
|665
|8
|Burkina Faso
|616
|41
|Senegal
|614
|7
|Uruguay
|596
|14
|Honduras
|591
|55
|Channel Islands
|525
|35
|San Marino
|513
|40
|Georgia
|456
|5
|Sri Lanka
|452
|7
|Malta
|448
|4
|Jordan
|444
|7
|Guatemala
|430
|11
|Taiwan
|429
|6
|Réunion
|417
|–
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|416
|28
|Somalia
|390
|18
|Mayotte
|380
|4
|Mali
|370
|21
|Kenya
|343
|14
|Palestine
|342
|2
|Mauritius
|331
|9
|Venezuela
|323
|10
|Montenegro
|320
|6
|Isle of Man
|308
|18
|Tanzania
|300
|10
|Jamaica
|288
|6
|Vietnam
|270
|–
|El Salvador
|250
|8
|Paraguay
|213
|9
|Equatorial Guinea
|212
|1
|Republic of the Congo
|200
|6
|Faroe Islands
|187
|–
|Rwanda
|176
|–
|Sudan
|175
|17
|Gabon
|172
|3
|Guadeloupe
|167
|12
|Martinique
|163
|14
|Myanmar
|144
|5
|Brunei
|138
|1
|Maldives
|137
|–
|Gibraltar
|133
|–
|Madagascar
|123
|2
|Ethiopia
|122
|3
|Cambodia
|122
|–
|Liberia
|117
|11
|Trinidad and Tobago
|115
|8
|N. Cyprus
|108
|4
|French Guiana
|107
|–
|Aruba
|100
|2
|Bermuda
|99
|5
|Monaco
|94
|4
|Togo
|90
|6
|Cape Verde
|90
|1
|Zambia
|84
|3
|Sierra Leone
|82
|3
|Liechtenstein
|82
|1
|Barbados
|76
|6
|Sint Marteen
|73
|12
|Bahamas
|72
|11
|Haiti
|72
|6
|Guyana
|70
|7
|Cayman Islands
|66
|1
|Libya
|60
|2
|Benin
|58
|2
|Guinea-Bissau
|52
|1
|Syria
|42
|3
|Eswatini
|40
|1
|Saint Martin
|38
|2
|Malawi
|33
|3
|Zimbabwe
|29
|4
|Angola
|25
|2
|Antigua and Barbuda
|24
|3
|Botswana
|22
|1
|Belize
|18
|2
|Burundi
|15
|2
|Curaçao
|14
|1
|Montserrat
|11
|1
|Turks and Caicos
|11
|1
|Nicaragua
|10
|3
|Gambia
|10
|1
|Suriname
|10
|1
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|British Virgin Islands
|5
|1
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.