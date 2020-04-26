Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.89 million, death toll crosses 201,000

Nepal | April 26, 2020

Published: April 26, 2020 4:23 pm On: World
Reuters

Some 2.89 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 201,833 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Sunday.

Countries and Territories  Total Cases Total Deaths
Total 2,890,208 201,833
  United States 937,209 53,693
  Spain 223,759 22,902
  Italy 195,351 26,384
  France 159,828 22,245
  Germany 154,102 5,622
  United Kingdom 148,377 20,319
  Turkey 107,773 2,706
  Iran 89,328 5,650
  China 82,827 4,632
  Russia 74,588 681
  Brazil 58,509 4,016
  Canada 45,354 2,350
  Belgium 45,325 6,917
  Netherlands 37,190 4,409
  Switzerland 28,894 1,599
  Peru 25,331 700
  India 24,942 779
  Portugal 23,392 880
  Ecuador 22,719 576
  Ireland 18,561 1,066
  Sweden 18,177 2,192
  Saudi Arabia 16,299 136
  Israel 15,148 198
  Austria 15,107 536
  Japan 13,903 364
  Mexico 13,842 1,305
  Chile 12,858 181
  Singapore 12,693 12
  Pakistan 12,227 269
  Poland 11,098 524
  South Korea 10,718 240
  Romania 10,635 579
  United Arab Emirates 9,813 71
  Belarus 9,590 67
  Qatar 9,358 10
  Indonesia 8,607 720
  Denmark 8,445 418
  Ukraine 8,125 201
  Serbia 7,779 151
  Norway 7,467 193
  Philippines 7,294 494
  Czech Republic 7,273 215
  Australia 6,695 80
  Dominican Republic 5,926 273
  Malaysia 5,742 98
  Panama 5,538 154
  Colombia 5,142 233
  Bangladesh 4,998 140
  Finland 4,475 186
  South Africa 4,361 86
  Egypt 4,092 294
  Morocco 3,889 159
  Luxembourg 3,711 85
  Argentina 3,607 185
  Moldova 3,304 94
  Algeria 3,256 419
  Thailand 2,907 51
  Kuwait 2,892 19
  Bahrain 2,588 8
  Kazakhstan 2,564 25
  Greece 2,506 130
  Hungary 2,443 262
  Croatia 2,016 54
  Oman 1,905 10
  Uzbekistan 1,836 8
  Iceland 1,790 10
  Iraq 1,763 86
  Armenia 1,677 28
  Estonia 1,635 46
  Azerbaijan 1,617 21
  Cameroon 1,588 53
  Bosnia 1,486 57
  Afghanistan 1,463 47
  New Zealand 1,461 18
  Lithuania 1,426 41
  Slovenia 1,388 81
  Slovakia 1,373 17
  North Macedonia 1,367 59
  Cuba 1,337 41
  Ghana 1,279 10
  Bulgaria 1,234 55
  Nigeria 1,182 35
  Ivory Coast 1,077 14
  Hong Kong 1,038 4
  Djibouti 999 2
  Guinea 996 6
  Tunisia 939 38
  Cyprus 810 14
  Bolivia 807 44
  Latvia 804 12
  Andorra 738 40
  Albania 712 27
  Lebanon 704 24
  Kosovo 703 19
  Costa Rica 693 6
  Niger 684 27
  Kyrgyzstan 665 8
  Burkina Faso 616 41
  Senegal 614 7
  Uruguay 596 14
  Honduras 591 55
  Channel Islands 525 35
  San Marino 513 40
  Georgia 456 5
  Sri Lanka 452 7
  Malta 448 4
  Jordan 444 7
  Guatemala 430 11
  Taiwan 429 6
  Réunion 417
  Democratic Republic of the Congo 416 28
  Somalia 390 18
  Mayotte 380 4
  Mali 370 21
  Kenya 343 14
  Palestine 342 2
  Mauritius 331 9
  Venezuela 323 10
  Montenegro 320 6
  Isle of Man 308 18
  Tanzania 300 10
  Jamaica 288 6
  Vietnam 270  –
  El Salvador 250 8
  Paraguay 213 9
  Equatorial Guinea 212 1
  Republic of the Congo 200 6
  Faroe Islands 187
  Rwanda 176
  Sudan 175 17
  Gabon 172 3
  Guadeloupe 167 12
  Martinique 163 14
  Myanmar 144 5
  Brunei 138 1
  Maldives 137
  Gibraltar 133
  Madagascar 123 2
  Ethiopia 122 3
  Cambodia 122
  Liberia 117 11
  Trinidad and Tobago 115 8
  N. Cyprus 108 4
  French Guiana 107
  Aruba 100 2
  Bermuda 99 5
  Monaco 94 4
  Togo 90 6
  Cape Verde 90 1
  Zambia 84 3
  Sierra Leone 82 3
  Liechtenstein 82 1
  Barbados 76 6
  Sint Marteen 73 12
  Bahamas 72 11
  Haiti 72 6
  Guyana 70 7
  Cayman Islands 66 1
  Libya 60 2
  Benin 58 2
  Guinea-Bissau 52 1
  Syria 42 3
  Eswatini 40 1
  Saint Martin 38 2
  Malawi 33 3
  Zimbabwe 29 4
  Angola 25 2
  Antigua and Barbuda 24 3
  Botswana 22 1
  Belize 18 2
  Burundi 15 2
  Curaçao 14 1
  Montserrat 11 1
  Turks and Caicos 11 1
  Nicaragua 10 3
  Gambia 10 1
  Suriname 10 1
Mauritania 7 1
  British Virgin Islands 5 1

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

