Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.19 million, death toll crosses 226,800

More than 3.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 226,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following lists show countries and territories, total deaths and total cases that have been reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of Thursday.
United States 60,772 1,046,549
Spain 24,275 230,771
Italy 27,682 203,291
France 24,087 168,935
United Kingdom 26,097 165,221
Germany 6,246 158,943
Turkey 3,081 117,589
Russia 972 99,399
Iran 5,957 93,657
China 4,633 82,862
Brazil 5,466 78,162
Canada 2,904 50,373
Belgium 7,501 47,859
Netherlands 4,711 38,802
Peru 943 33,931
India 1,008 31,787
Switzerland 1,710 29,407
Ecuador 883 24,675
Portugal 973 24,505
Saudi Arabia 157 21,402
Sweden 2,462 20,302
Ireland 1,190 20,253
Mexico 1,732 17,799
Israel 212 15,782
Singapore 14 15,641
Austria 580 15,364
Pakistan 335 15,289
Chile 216 14,885
Japan 448 14,831
Belarus 84 13,181
Poland 624 12,640
Qatar 10 12,564
Romania 693 11,978
United Arab Emirates 98 11,929
South Korea 246 10,765
Ukraine 250 9,866
Indonesia 784 9,771
Denmark 443 9,008
Serbia 173 8,724
Philippines 558 8,212
Norway 202 7,667
Czech Republic 227 7,563
Bangladesh 163 7,103
Australia 89 6,746
Dominican Republic 293 6,652
Panama 178 6,378
Colombia 278 6,207
Malaysia 100 5,945
South Africa 93 5,350
Egypt 380 5,268
Finland 206 4,906
Morocco 168 4,321
Argentina 214 4,285
Algeria 437 3,848
Moldova 111 3,771
Luxembourg 89 3,769
Kuwait 24 3,740
Kazakhstan 25 3,138
Thailand 54 2,947
Bahrain 8 2,869
Hungary 300 2,727
Greece 139 2,576
Oman 10 2,274
Croatia 67 2,062
Iraq 92 2,003
Uzbekistan 9 2,002
Armenia 30 1,932
Afghanistan 60 1,828
Iceland 10 1,797
Azerbaijan 22 1,717
Cameroon 58 1,705
Bosnia 65 1,678
Ghana 16 1,671
Estonia 50 1,666
Nigeria 44 1,532
New Zealand 19 1,474
Lithuania 45 1,469
Cuba 58 1,467
Bulgaria 64 1,447
North Macedonia 73 1,442
Slovenia 89 1,418
Slovakia 22 1,391
Guinea 7 1,240
Ivory Coast 14 1,183
Djibouti 2 1,077
Hong Kong 4 1,038
Bolivia 55 1,014
Tunisia 40 980
Senegal 9 882
Kosovo 22 870
Latvia 15 849
Cyprus 14 843
Albania 30 766
Andorra 42 743
Honduras 66 738
Kyrgyzstan 8 729
Lebanon 24 721
Niger 32 713
Costa Rica 6 705
Burkina Faso 42 638
Uruguay 16 630
Sri Lanka 7 630
Somalia 32 582
San Marino 41 563
Guatemala 16 557
Channel Islands 38 537
Georgia 6 517
Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 491
Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16 480
Malta 4 463
Mayotte 4 460
Jordan 8 451
Taiwan 6 429
Réunion 0 418
Jamaica 7 396
Kenya 14 384
El Salvador 9 377
Palestinian Territories 2 343
Mauritius 10 334
Venezuela 10 331
Montenegro 7 322
Sudan 25 319
Equatorial Guinea 1 315
Isle of Man 21 313
Vietnam 0 270
Maldives 0 269
Paraguay 9 239
Gabon 3 238
Rwanda 0 225
Republic of the Congo 8 207
Faroe Islands 0 187
Guadeloupe 12 167
Martinique 14 163
Myanmar 6 150
Liberia 16 141
Gibraltar 0 141
Brunei 1 138
Ethiopia 3 130
Madagascar 2 128
French Guiana 1 125
Cambodia 0 122
Trinidad and Tobago 8 116
Cape Verde 1 113
Bermuda 6 110
Togo 7 109
Sierra Leone 5 104
Aruba 2 100
Monaco 4 95
Zambia 3 95
Eswatini 1 91
Liechtenstein 1 82
Bahamas 11 80
Barbados 7 80
Guyana 8 78
Haiti 6 76
Sint Maarten 13 75
Guinea-Bissau 1 73
Cayman Islands 1 66
Benin 1 64
Libya 2 61
Chad 2 52
Syria 3 43
Saint Martin 3 38
Malawi 3 36
Zimbabwe 4 32
Angola 2 27
Antigua and Barbuda 3 24
Botswana 1 23
Belize 2 18
Curaçao 1 16
Burundi 2 15
Nicaragua 3 13
Turks and Caicos 1 12
Montserrat 1 11
Gambia 1 10
Suriname 1 10
Mauritania 1 7
British Virgin Islands 1 5
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.