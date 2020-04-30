Nepal | April 30, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.19 million, death toll crosses 226,800

Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.19 million, death toll crosses 226,800

Published: April 30, 2020 4:50 pm On: World
Reuters

More than 3.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 226,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following lists show countries and territories, total deaths and total cases that have been reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

United States   60,772     1,046,549

Spain     24,275     230,771

Italy 27,682     203,291

France 24,087     168,935

United Kingdom 26,097     165,221

Germany 6,246     158,943

Turkey 3,081     117,589

Russia 972     99,399

Iran 5,957     93,657

China 4,633     82,862

Brazil 5,466     78,162

Canada 2,904     50,373

Belgium 7,501     47,859

Netherlands 4,711     38,802

Peru 943     33,931

India 1,008     31,787

Switzerland 1,710     29,407

Ecuador 883     24,675

Portugal 973    24,505

Saudi Arabia 157     21,402

Sweden 2,462     20,302

Ireland 1,190     20,253

Mexico 1,732     17,799

Israel 212     15,782

Singapore 14     15,641

Austria 580     15,364

Pakistan 335     15,289

Chile 216     14,885

Japan 448     14,831

Belarus 84     13,181

Poland 624     12,640

Qatar 10     12,564

Romania 693     11,978

United Arab Emirates 98     11,929

South Korea 246     10,765

Ukraine 250     9,866

Indonesia 784     9,771

Denmark 443     9,008

Serbia 173     8,724

Philippines 558     8,212

Norway 202     7,667

Czech Republic 227     7,563

Bangladesh 163     7,103

Australia 89     6,746

Dominican Republic 293     6,652

Panama 178     6,378

Colombia 278     6,207

Malaysia 100     5,945

South Africa 93     5,350

Egypt 380     5,268

Finland 206     4,906

Morocco 168     4,321

Argentina 214     4,285

Algeria 437     3,848

Moldova 111     3,771

Luxembourg 89     3,769

Kuwait 24     3,740

Kazakhstan 25     3,138

Thailand 54     2,947

Bahrain 8     2,869

Hungary 300     2,727

Greece 139    2,576

Oman 10     2,274

Croatia 67     2,062

Iraq 92     2,003

Uzbekistan 9     2,002

Armenia 30     1,932

Afghanistan 60     1,828

Iceland 10     1,797

Azerbaijan 22     1,717

Cameroon 58     1,705

Bosnia 65     1,678

Ghana 16     1,671

Estonia 50     1,666

Nigeria 44     1,532

New Zealand 19     1,474

Lithuania 45     1,469

Cuba 58     1,467

Bulgaria 64     1,447

North Macedonia 73     1,442

Slovenia 89     1,418

Slovakia 22     1,391

Guinea 7     1,240

Ivory Coast 14     1,183

Djibouti 2     1,077

Hong Kong 4     1,038

Bolivia 55     1,014

Tunisia 40     980

Senegal 9     882

Kosovo 22     870

Latvia 15     849

Cyprus 14     843

Albania 30     766

Andorra 42     743

Honduras 66     738

Kyrgyzstan 8     729

Lebanon 24     721

Niger 32     713

Costa Rica 6     705

Burkina Faso 42     638

Uruguay 16     630

Sri Lanka 7     630

Somalia 32     582

San Marino 41     563

Guatemala 16     557

Channel Islands 38     537

Georgia 6     517

Democratic Republic of the Congo 30     491

Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16     480

Malta 4     463

Mayotte 4     460

Jordan 8     451

Taiwan 6     429

Réunion 0     418

Jamaica 7     396

Kenya 14    384

El Salvador 9     377

Palestinian Territories 2     343

Mauritius 10     334

Venezuela 10    331

Montenegro 7     322

Sudan 25     319

Equatorial Guinea 1     315

Isle of Man 21    313

Vietnam 0    270

Maldives 0     269

Paraguay 9    239

Gabon 3     238

Rwanda 0     225

Republic of the Congo 8     207

Faroe Islands 0     187

Guadeloupe 12     167

Martinique 14     163

Myanmar 6     150

Liberia 16     141

Gibraltar 0     141

Brunei 1     138

Ethiopia 3     130

Madagascar 2     128

French Guiana 1     125

Cambodia 0     122

Trinidad and Tobago 8     116

Cape Verde 1     113

Bermuda 6     110

Togo 7     109

  1. Cyprus 4 108

Sierra Leone 5     104

Aruba 2     100

Monaco 4     95

Zambia 3     95

Eswatini 1     91

Liechtenstein 1     82

Bahamas 11     80

Barbados 7     80

Guyana 8     78

Haiti 6     76

Sint Maarten 13     75

Guinea-Bissau 1     73

Cayman Islands 1     66

Benin 1     64

Libya 2     61

Chad 2     52

Syria 3     43

Saint Martin 3     38

Malawi 3     36

Zimbabwe 4     32

Angola 2     27

Antigua and Barbuda 3     24

Botswana 1     23

Belize 2     18

Curaçao 1     16

Burundi 2     15

Nicaragua 3     13

Turks and Caicos 1     12

Montserrat 1     11

Gambia 1     10

Suriname 1     10

Mauritania 1     7

British Virgin Islands 1    5

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times