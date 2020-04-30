Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.19 million, death toll crosses 226,800

Reuters

More than 3.19 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 226,880 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following lists show countries and territories, total deaths and total cases that have been reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

United States 60,772 1,046,549

Spain 24,275 230,771

Italy 27,682 203,291

France 24,087 168,935

United Kingdom 26,097 165,221

Germany 6,246 158,943

Turkey 3,081 117,589

Russia 972 99,399

Iran 5,957 93,657

China 4,633 82,862

Brazil 5,466 78,162

Canada 2,904 50,373

Belgium 7,501 47,859

Netherlands 4,711 38,802

Peru 943 33,931

India 1,008 31,787

Switzerland 1,710 29,407

Ecuador 883 24,675

Portugal 973 24,505

Saudi Arabia 157 21,402

Sweden 2,462 20,302

Ireland 1,190 20,253

Mexico 1,732 17,799

Israel 212 15,782

Singapore 14 15,641

Austria 580 15,364

Pakistan 335 15,289

Chile 216 14,885

Japan 448 14,831

Belarus 84 13,181

Poland 624 12,640

Qatar 10 12,564

Romania 693 11,978

United Arab Emirates 98 11,929

South Korea 246 10,765

Ukraine 250 9,866

Indonesia 784 9,771

Denmark 443 9,008

Serbia 173 8,724

Philippines 558 8,212

Norway 202 7,667

Czech Republic 227 7,563

Bangladesh 163 7,103

Australia 89 6,746

Dominican Republic 293 6,652

Panama 178 6,378

Colombia 278 6,207

Malaysia 100 5,945

South Africa 93 5,350

Egypt 380 5,268

Finland 206 4,906

Morocco 168 4,321

Argentina 214 4,285

Algeria 437 3,848

Moldova 111 3,771

Luxembourg 89 3,769

Kuwait 24 3,740

Kazakhstan 25 3,138

Thailand 54 2,947

Bahrain 8 2,869

Hungary 300 2,727

Greece 139 2,576

Oman 10 2,274

Croatia 67 2,062

Iraq 92 2,003

Uzbekistan 9 2,002

Armenia 30 1,932

Afghanistan 60 1,828

Iceland 10 1,797

Azerbaijan 22 1,717

Cameroon 58 1,705

Bosnia 65 1,678

Ghana 16 1,671

Estonia 50 1,666

Nigeria 44 1,532

New Zealand 19 1,474

Lithuania 45 1,469

Cuba 58 1,467

Bulgaria 64 1,447

North Macedonia 73 1,442

Slovenia 89 1,418

Slovakia 22 1,391

Guinea 7 1,240

Ivory Coast 14 1,183

Djibouti 2 1,077

Hong Kong 4 1,038

Bolivia 55 1,014

Tunisia 40 980

Senegal 9 882

Kosovo 22 870

Latvia 15 849

Cyprus 14 843

Albania 30 766

Andorra 42 743

Honduras 66 738

Kyrgyzstan 8 729

Lebanon 24 721

Niger 32 713

Costa Rica 6 705

Burkina Faso 42 638

Uruguay 16 630

Sri Lanka 7 630

Somalia 32 582

San Marino 41 563

Guatemala 16 557

Channel Islands 38 537

Georgia 6 517

Democratic Republic of the Congo 30 491

Mali 25 482 Tanzania 16 480

Malta 4 463

Mayotte 4 460

Jordan 8 451

Taiwan 6 429

Réunion 0 418

Jamaica 7 396

Kenya 14 384

El Salvador 9 377

Palestinian Territories 2 343

Mauritius 10 334

Venezuela 10 331

Montenegro 7 322

Sudan 25 319

Equatorial Guinea 1 315

Isle of Man 21 313

Vietnam 0 270

Maldives 0 269

Paraguay 9 239

Gabon 3 238

Rwanda 0 225

Republic of the Congo 8 207

Faroe Islands 0 187

Guadeloupe 12 167

Martinique 14 163

Myanmar 6 150

Liberia 16 141

Gibraltar 0 141

Brunei 1 138

Ethiopia 3 130

Madagascar 2 128

French Guiana 1 125

Cambodia 0 122

Trinidad and Tobago 8 116

Cape Verde 1 113

Bermuda 6 110

Togo 7 109

Cyprus 4 108

Sierra Leone 5 104

Aruba 2 100

Monaco 4 95

Zambia 3 95

Eswatini 1 91

Liechtenstein 1 82

Bahamas 11 80

Barbados 7 80

Guyana 8 78

Haiti 6 76

Sint Maarten 13 75

Guinea-Bissau 1 73

Cayman Islands 1 66

Benin 1 64

Libya 2 61

Chad 2 52

Syria 3 43

Saint Martin 3 38

Malawi 3 36

Zimbabwe 4 32

Angola 2 27

Antigua and Barbuda 3 24

Botswana 1 23

Belize 2 18

Curaçao 1 16

Burundi 2 15

Nicaragua 3 13

Turks and Caicos 1 12

Montserrat 1 11

Gambia 1 10

Suriname 1 10

Mauritania 1 7

British Virgin Islands 1 5

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

