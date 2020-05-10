Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000

More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0145 GMT on Sunday.
|Countries and Territories
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|TOTAL
|4,026,691
|276,895
|United States
|1,320,413
|78,644
|Spain
|26,299
|240,711
|Italy
|30,201
|217,185
|United Kingdom
|31,241
|211,364
|Russia
|1,827
|198,676
|France
|25,987
|174,791
|Germany
|7,327
|168,049
|Brazil
|10,627
|155,939
|Turkey
|3,689
|135,569
|Iran
|6,589
|106,220
|China
|4,633
|82,887
|Canada
|4,693
|67,702
|Peru
|1,814
|65,015
|India
|1,981
|59,662
|Belgium
|8,521
|52,011
|Netherlands
|5,359
|42,093
|Saudi Arabia
|239
|37,136
|Mexico
|3,353
|33,460
|Switzerland
|1,532
|30,231
|Ecuador
|1,717
|29,071
|Pakistan
|618
|27,474
|Portugal
|1,114
|27,268
|Chile
|304
|27,219
|Sweden
|3,175
|25,265
|Singapore
|20
|22,460
|Ireland
|1,403
|22,385
|Belarus
|121
|21,101
|Qatar
|12
|20,201
|United Arab Emirates
|174
|16,793
|Japan
|628
|16,480
|Israel
|245
|16,409
|Austria
|615
|15,756
|Poland
|777
|15,510
|Romania
|898
|14,811
|Ukraine
|376
|14,710
|Bangladesh
|214
|13,770
|Indonesia
|959
|13,645
|South Korea
|256
|10,840
|Philippines
|704
|10,610
|Colombia
|445
|10,495
|Denmark
|522
|10,218
|Serbia
|213
|10,032
|Dominican Republic
|385
|9,882
|South Africa
|186
|9,420
|Panama
|237
|8,282
|Czech Republic
|273
|8,087
|Norway
|213
|8,034
|Egypt
|482
|7,981
|Kuwait
|49
|7,623
|Australia
|97
|6,929
|Malaysia
|108
|6,589
|Argentina
|300
|5,776
|Finland
|260
|5,738
|Morocco
|186
|5,711
|Algeria
|494
|5,558
|Kazakhstan
|31
|4,922
|Moldova
|150
|4,728
|Bahrain
|8
|4,595
|Ghana
|18
|4,012
|Nigeria
|117
|3,912
|Luxembourg
|100
|3,871
|Afghanistan
|106
|3,653
|Oman
|17
|3,224
|Hungary
|405
|3,213
|Armenia
|44
|3,175
|Thailand
|56
|3,004
|Greece
|150
|2,691
|Iraq
|104
|2,603
|Uzbekistan
|10
|2,349
|Cameroon
|108
|2,267
|Bolivia
|106
|2,266
|Azerbaijan
|28
|2,204
|Croatia
|87
|2,176
|Bosnia
|102
|2,090
|Guinea
|11
|2,009
|Bulgaria
|86
|1,872
|Iceland
|10
|1,801
|Honduras
|107
|1,771
|Cuba
|74
|1,754
|Estonia
|56
|1,725
|Senegal
|14
|1,634
|North Macedonia
|91
|1,622
|Ivory Coast
|20
|1,602
|New Zealand
|21
|1,492
|Slovakia
|26
|1,455
|Slovenia
|101
|1,454
|Lithuania
|49
|1,436
|Djibouti
|3
|1,135
|Hong Kong
|4
|1,045
|Tunisia
|44
|1,026
|Somalia
|48
|997
|Kyrgyzstan
|24
|931
|Sudan
|52
|930
|Latvia
|18
|928
|Guatemala
|24
|900
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|39
|897
|Cyprus
|15
|889
|Kosovo
|27
|861
|Albania
|31
|856
|Sri Lanka
|9
|844
|Lebanon
|26
|796
|Niger
|44
|795
|El Salvador
|17
|784
|Costa Rica
|6
|780
|Andorra
|47
|752
|Maldives
|3
|744
|Burkina Faso
|48
|736
|Uruguay
|18
|702
|Mali
|37
|692
|Paraguay
|10
|689
|Kenya
|30
|649
|Georgia
|10
|626
|San Marino
|41
|623
|Gabon
|8
|620
|Tajikistan
|20
|612
|Guinea-Bissau
|2
|564
|Palestine
|4
|547
|Channel Islands
|41
|545
|Tanzania
|21
|509
|Jordan
|9
|508
|Jamaica
|9
|490
|Malta
|5
|489
|Mayotte
|4
|460
|Taiwan
|6
|440
|Equatorial Guinea
|4
|439
|Réunion
|–
|418
|Venezuela
|10
|388
|Mauritius
|10
|332
|Isle of Man
|23
|329
|Madagascar
|–
|327
|Montenegro
|8
|324
|Vietnam
|–
|288
|Republic of the Congo
|10
|274
|Rwanda
|–
|273
|Chad
|28
|260
|Sierra Leone
|17
|257
|Zambia
|7
|252
|Benin
|2
|242
|Cape Verde
|2
|230
|Ethiopia
|5
|210
|Sao Tome and Principe
|5
|208
|Liberia
|33
|199
|Faroe Islands
|–
|187
|Martinique
|14
|186
|Myanmar
|6
|177
|Eswatini
|2
|159
|Guadeloupe
|13
|154
|Haiti
|12
|146
|Gibraltar
|–
|146
|Togo
|10
|145
|Brunei
|1
|141
|French Guiana
|1
|141
|Cambodia
|–
|122
|South Sudan
|–
|120
|Bermuda
|7
|118
|Trinidad and Tobago
|8
|116
|Uganda
|–
|114
|Nepal
|–
|110
|N. Cyprus
|4
|108
|Aruba
|3
|101
|Monaco
|4
|95
|Guyana
|10
|93
|Bahamas
|11
|92
|Barbados
|7
|83
|Liechtenstein
|1
|82
|Cayman Islands
|1
|81
|Sint Maarten
|15
|76
|Libya
|3
|64
|Syria
|3
|45
|Malawi
|3
|43
|Saint Martin
|3
|38
|Angola
|2
|36
|Zimbabwe
|4
|35
|Yemen
|5
|26
|Antigua and Barbuda
|6
|25
|Botswana
|1
|23
|Gambia
|1
|20
|Burundi
|2
|19
|Belize
|2
|18
|Nicaragua
|5
|16
|Curaçao
|1
|16
|Turks and Caicos
|1
|12
|Montserrat
|1
|11
|Suriname
|1
|10
|Comoros
|1
|8
|Mauritania
|1
|8
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|7
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.