Nepal | May 10, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 4 million, death toll over 276,000

Published: May 10, 2020 4:19 pm On: World
Reuters

More than 4.02 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 276,894 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0145 GMT on Sunday.

Countries and Territories Total Cases Total Deaths
TOTAL 4,026,691 276,895
United States 1,320,413 78,644
Spain 26,299 240,711
Italy 30,201 217,185
United Kingdom 31,241 211,364
Russia 1,827 198,676
France 25,987 174,791
Germany 7,327 168,049
Brazil 10,627 155,939
Turkey 3,689 135,569
Iran 6,589 106,220
China 4,633 82,887
Canada 4,693 67,702
Peru 1,814 65,015
India 1,981 59,662
Belgium 8,521 52,011
Netherlands 5,359 42,093
Saudi Arabia 239 37,136
Mexico 3,353 33,460
Switzerland 1,532 30,231
Ecuador 1,717 29,071
Pakistan 618 27,474
Portugal 1,114 27,268
Chile 304 27,219
Sweden 3,175 25,265
Singapore 20 22,460
Ireland 1,403 22,385
Belarus 121 21,101
Qatar 12 20,201
United Arab Emirates 174 16,793
Japan 628 16,480
Israel 245 16,409
Austria 615 15,756
Poland 777 15,510
Romania 898 14,811
Ukraine 376 14,710
Bangladesh 214 13,770
Indonesia 959 13,645
South Korea 256 10,840
Philippines 704 10,610
Colombia 445 10,495
Denmark 522 10,218
Serbia 213 10,032
Dominican Republic 385 9,882
South Africa 186 9,420
Panama 237 8,282
Czech Republic 273 8,087
Norway 213 8,034
Egypt 482 7,981
Kuwait 49 7,623
Australia 97 6,929
Malaysia 108 6,589
Argentina 300 5,776
Finland 260 5,738
Morocco 186 5,711
Algeria 494 5,558
Kazakhstan 31 4,922
Moldova 150 4,728
Bahrain 8 4,595
Ghana 18 4,012
Nigeria 117 3,912
Luxembourg 100 3,871
Afghanistan 106 3,653
Oman 17 3,224
Hungary 405 3,213
Armenia 44 3,175
Thailand 56 3,004
Greece 150 2,691
Iraq 104 2,603
Uzbekistan 10 2,349
Cameroon 108 2,267
Bolivia 106 2,266
Azerbaijan 28 2,204
Croatia 87 2,176
Bosnia 102 2,090
Guinea 11 2,009
Bulgaria 86 1,872
Iceland 10 1,801
Honduras 107 1,771
Cuba 74 1,754
Estonia 56 1,725
Senegal 14 1,634
North Macedonia 91 1,622
Ivory Coast 20 1,602
New Zealand 21 1,492
Slovakia 26 1,455
Slovenia 101 1,454
Lithuania 49 1,436
Djibouti 3 1,135
Hong Kong 4 1,045
Tunisia 44 1,026
Somalia 48 997
Kyrgyzstan 24 931
Sudan 52 930
Latvia 18 928
Guatemala 24 900
Democratic Republic of the Congo 39 897
Cyprus 15 889
Kosovo 27 861
Albania 31 856
Sri Lanka 9 844
Lebanon 26 796
Niger 44 795
El Salvador 17 784
Costa Rica 6 780
Andorra 47 752
Maldives 3 744
Burkina Faso 48 736
Uruguay 18 702
Mali 37 692
Paraguay 10 689
Kenya 30 649
Georgia 10 626
San Marino 41 623
Gabon 8 620
Tajikistan 20 612
Guinea-Bissau 2 564
Palestine 4 547
Channel Islands 41 545
Tanzania 21 509
Jordan 9 508
Jamaica 9 490
Malta 5 489
Mayotte 4 460
Taiwan 6 440
Equatorial Guinea 4 439
Réunion 418
Venezuela 10 388
Mauritius 10 332
Isle of Man 23 329
Madagascar 327
Montenegro 8 324
Vietnam 288
Republic of the Congo 10 274
Rwanda 273
Chad 28 260
Sierra Leone 17 257
Zambia 7 252
Benin 2 242
Cape Verde 2 230
Ethiopia 5 210
Sao Tome and Principe 5 208
Liberia 33 199
Faroe Islands 187
Martinique 14 186
Myanmar 6 177
Eswatini 2 159
Guadeloupe 13 154
Haiti 12 146
Gibraltar 146
Togo 10 145
Brunei 1 141
French Guiana 1 141
Cambodia 122
South Sudan 120
Bermuda 7 118
Trinidad and Tobago 8 116
Uganda 114
Nepal 110
N. Cyprus 4 108
Aruba 3 101
Monaco 4 95
Guyana 10 93
Bahamas 11 92
Barbados 7 83
Liechtenstein 1 82
Cayman Islands 1 81
Sint Maarten 15 76
Libya 3 64
Syria 3 45
Malawi 3 43
Saint Martin 3 38
Angola 2 36
Zimbabwe 4 35
Yemen 5 26
Antigua and Barbuda 6 25
Botswana 1 23
Gambia 1 20
Burundi 2 19
Belize 2 18
Nicaragua 5 16
Curaçao 1 16
Turks and Caicos 1 12
Montserrat 1 11
Suriname 1 10
Comoros 1 8
Mauritania 1 8
British Virgin Islands 1 7

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times