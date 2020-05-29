Zuckerberg distances Facebook from Twitter in Trump fight

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg took pains to distance his company from Twitter and its fight with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, as the White House moved to scrap a law protecting social media companies.
Republican Trump, who accuses social media firms of bias against conservatives, without evidence, stepped up his attacks on Twitter after the company put a fact-checking label on two of his tweets about mail-in ballots on Tuesday for the first time.
“We have a different policy I think than Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg told Fox News, Trump’s preferred broadcaster.
Both sites take down content that violates their terms of service, but Facebook’s approach, he said, has “distinguished us from some of the other tech companies in terms of being stronger on free expression and giving people a voice.”
While Facebook does apply labels to misleading posts, it exempts from review posts by politicians, a decision that some lawmakers and presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden say helps lies to flourish online.
Unlike Twitter, Facebook outsources its fact checking to media partners and says it takes no stance itself. (Disclosure: Reuters is one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners and receives compensation through the program.)
The split with Twitter comes despite Zuckerberg‘s more aggressive posture against misinformation in recent months, including pledges to wipe from Facebook’s apps any misleading posts about the novel coronavirus which could cause physical harm.
Facebook took down a coronavirus-related post from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in March. It also explicitly bans content that misrepresents methods for voting or voter registration “regardless of who it’s coming from.”
Zuckerberg said Trump’s comments on Tuesday did not hit Facebook’s bar to be considered in violation of its voter suppression rules.
Trump had posted unsubstantiated claims on both Twitter and Facebook saying the governor of California was sending mail-in ballots to anyone living in the state, “no matter who they are or how they got there,” although ballots are only sent to registered voters.
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said Trump’s claims “may mislead people into thinking they don’t need to register to get a ballot” and hit back at the White House for pinning the decision on a mid-level Twitter staffer.
A Twitter spokeswoman said that senior executives, including Dorsey, had approved the decision to label Trump’s tweets.
Twitter, for its part, has at times sought to differentiate itself from Facebook. Last year, it announced a political advertising ban just as criticism of Zuckerberg‘s fact-checking exemption was reaching a fever pitch.
Trump remains one of Facebook’s top political spenders, although campaign ads comprise a tiny slice of its total revenue.
Nu Wexler, a former spokesman for both companies, said Twitter’s political ads decision gave it more freedom to maneuver now. Trump’s threats against the platform, he said, amounted to little more than “Washington kabuki theater.”
“Trump has much less leverage over Twitter than other companies. Twitter don’t sell political ads, they’re not big enough for an antitrust threat and he’s clearly hooked on the platform,” Wexler tweeted.
We’ll readily pay all our ticket and travel expenses and stay in quarantine for 14 days KATHMANDU, MAY 27 Nepalis, who had travelled abroad for non-employment reasons such as education, health and leisure and have been stuck there due to travel restrictions in place to contain the spread of co Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 With the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, the risk for dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses has increased. Continuous rainfall, rising temperature and humidity has provided a perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed. According to Epidemiology Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority today filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against nine persons, including chief of Land Revenue Office, Khotang, for their involvement in corruption. Those indicted for corruption include LRO chief Yadunath Dahal Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 Padam Bahadur Thapa, 48 , who was spotted at Kaushaltar area of Bhaktapur at around 3:00pm, was riding a cycle cart to reach a house where he was assigned some work. He was promised Rs 200 for the work. Thapa is facing a hard time these days as his income has been limited Read More...
Kathmandu Sanu Kanchha Gandharba has been playing sarangi since he was 12 years old. He followed his traditional profession, playing sarangi from village to village in Gorkha, Lamjung, Tanahun and Kaski. More than 30 years ago, he was drawn to Thamel and its tourists, and the prospect it offered Read More...
POKHARA: Three more persons have been detected with coronavirus transmission in Syangja district on Thursday, the Gandaki Province Health Directorate confirmed. According to Health Director Binod Bindu Sharma, two males aged 26 and 22 and a 39-year-old female of Waling Municipality tested positiv Read More...
Kathmandu, May 27 Member of Parliament Bimal Prasad Srivastav today demanded investigation against All Nepal Football Association Karma Tsering Sherpa for defaming Madhesi community. Sherpa, in an interview with an online portal recently, had claimed that the people of Terai region lacked nati Read More...
KATHMANDU: A man with Alcoholic Liver Disease, who passed away at a Lalitpur based hospital on Wednesday, has been diagnosed with Covid-19. As per protocol, the man's swab specimen were collected for coronavirus transmission testing post death, which resulted in a positive. The 56-year-old man Read More...