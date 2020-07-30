285 Nepalis stranded in Singapore, Malaysia return home

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: A total of 285 Nepalis returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Malaysia Airlines evacuated 51 Nepalis from Malaysia today while Himalaya Airlines evacuated 154 passengers from Singapore and Malaysia.

Meanwhile, for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic the government has repatriated Nepali students from India. As per TIA, around 80 students have returned home today from Bangalore via a flight conducted by Nepal Airlines Corporation.

Three more flights will arrive in Kathmandu on Thursday, TIA informed.

Amid this, four domestic flights were also conducted today.

Among them, Manang Heli departed to Lukla, Mountain Heli departed to Dolakha, Simrik Heli departed to Pokhara and Kailash Heli departed to Siraha from Kathmandu.

