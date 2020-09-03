348 Nepalis return home from four countries

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2
Five international flights were conducted today, in which 348 Nepalis stranded in various countries returned home.
According to a media release issued by the Tribhuvan International Airport, a Nepal Airlines Corporation flight from Narita brought 215 Nepalis. It was the first regular flight after a hiatus of over five months. The government had suspended all international flights on March 22 to control the spread of coronavirus.
Meanwhile, a Malindo Air flight arrived with 133 passengers from Kuala Lumpur. Qatar Airways conducted a cargo flight from Doha, whereas Himalaya Airlines conducted a cargo flight from Male.
A Himalaya Airline plane left for Chongqing today evening and is scheduled to arrive tomorrow. Two more flights are scheduled for the airline tomorrow — one from Kuala Lumpur and another from Doha. UKR Air Force is also scheduled to arrive from Afghanistan tomorrow.
In the domestic sector, Tara Air conducted a cargo flight to Phaplu and another plane left for Rara with 15 passengers. Sita Air departed for Simikot with 13 passengers, Manang Heli took off for Khotang with three passengers and Air Dynasty left for Birtamode with three passengers.
