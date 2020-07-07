722 Nepalis evacuated from four destinations via five flights

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 6

A total of 722 Nepalis were repatriated from four destinations today.

According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted two flights today, through which it repatriated 147 passengers from Bahrain while 259 passengers were brought home from Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

Similarly, Himalaya Airlines also conducted two repatriation flights today. It brought 154 passengers from Kuwait, while 155 passengers were evacuated from Malaysia. Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways also repatriated 162 Nepalis from Kuwait.

As per TIA, five repatriation flights have been scheduled on Tuesday, for which NAC aircraft have departed for Malaysia, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait today. Likewise, Himalaya Airlines’ aircraft have departed for the United Arab Emirates and Dammam.

Both airlines will arrive on Tuesday carrying Nepalis stranded in the respective countries.

Amid this, six domestic flights were conducted today. As per TIA, Summit Air conducted three flights today — two to Lukla and one to Dolpa from Kathmandu. Tara Air also conducted one flight to Lukla from Kathmandu.

Similarly, Manang Heli conducted a chartered flight to Namche from Kathmandu while Air Dynasty conducted a flight from Sindhuli to Kathmandu.

Although the government has suspended all flights till July 21, rescue and evacuation flights are being conducted with the permission of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

