722 Nepalis evacuated from four destinations via five flights

KATHMANDU, JULY 6
A total of 722 Nepalis were repatriated from four destinations today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) conducted two flights today, through which it repatriated 147 passengers from Bahrain while 259 passengers were brought home from Dammam in Saudi Arabia.
Similarly, Himalaya Airlines also conducted two repatriation flights today. It brought 154 passengers from Kuwait, while 155 passengers were evacuated from Malaysia. Meanwhile, Jazeera Airways also repatriated 162 Nepalis from Kuwait.
As per TIA, five repatriation flights have been scheduled on Tuesday, for which NAC aircraft have departed for Malaysia, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait today. Likewise, Himalaya Airlines’ aircraft have departed for the United Arab Emirates and Dammam.
Both airlines will arrive on Tuesday carrying Nepalis stranded in the respective countries.
Amid this, six domestic flights were conducted today. As per TIA, Summit Air conducted three flights today — two to Lukla and one to Dolpa from Kathmandu. Tara Air also conducted one flight to Lukla from Kathmandu.
Similarly, Manang Heli conducted a chartered flight to Namche from Kathmandu while Air Dynasty conducted a flight from Sindhuli to Kathmandu.
Although the government has suspended all flights till July 21, rescue and evacuation flights are being conducted with the permission of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
VILA-REAL: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that captain Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine no longer wishes to renew his current contract when it expires next year. "Messi has said he will end his working and footb Read More...
KATHMANDU: Deputy parliamentary party leader of the NCP Subas Chandra Nembang met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s residence in Budhanilkantha. NC leader Minendra Rijal was also present in the meeting. Nembang told THT that he met Deuba at the behest of Oli ‘to Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Prices of chicken and eggs in the domestic market has surged after farmers stopped hatching chicks. Chicken cost has shot up to Rs 360 per kg from Rs 250 earlier, while eggs cost Rs 380 per crate of 30 eggs, a hike of Rs 100 in a few days. Krishna Shrestha, a chicken selle Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 As schools across the country have remained closed for months due to the lockdown, concerned officials are mulling over recommending the government to cancel the national level examination of Grade XI being held by the federal government. The National Curriculum Development a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Thirteen more Nepalis living abroad died from the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 143. A press release issued by Non-resident Nepali Association said six Nepalis in the United Arab Emirates, five in India and one each in Oman and Kuwait died Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 5 Myagde Rural Municipality provided modern machines to local farmers to chase monkeys, in Tanahun, yesterday. The rural municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana provided 100 machines to the farmers of all seven wards of the rural municipality. Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Rana said Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 A YouTuber has been arrested on the charge of raping and molesting minor girls for the last 14 months. Arjun Shiwakoti, aged around 30, who runs a Youtube channel ‘Making Nepal’, was arrested from his rented room in Baniyatar a few days ago. He has been accused of raping Read More...