735 stranded Nepalis rescued via five flights

KATHMANDU, JULY 9

The government today repatriated 735 stranded people from different countries through five different chartered flights.

As per the statistics provided by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) office at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), these people were evacuated via flights of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC), Himalaya Airlines, Air Arabia and Jazeera Airlines. While Himalaya Airlines conducted two flights — one each from Abu Dhabi and Shenzhen — the other three airlines conducted one flight each from three destinations.

While Himalaya Airlines rescued 153 stranded Nepalis from Abu Dhabi and 105 from Shenzhen, NAC evacuated 150 stranded Nepalis from Kuala Lumpur. Similarly, a flight of Jazeera Airlines rescued 157 Nepalis from Kuwait, while another flight of Air Arabia evacuated 170 Nepalis home from Sharjah.

As per CAAN, 10 chartered flights will be conducted on Friday to different destinations to rescue stranded Nepalis.

