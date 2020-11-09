75pc factories in Hetauda Industrial Estate to be booked

HETAUDA, NOVEMBER 8
Over 75 per cent of the factories within the Hetauda Industrial Estate have been found to be operating without obtaining a permit for the weighing machines from the department under Bureau of Standards and Metrology.
There are around 111 factories in the Hetauda Industrial Estate but only 25 of them have obtained permission for measurement standard to distribute industrial products, according to the Standards and Metrology Regional Office in Birgunj.
There are various factories producing noodles, biscuits, flour, dairy products, mineral water, soap, washing powder and paints, among others being run within the estate.
Chief of the Standards and Metrology Regional Office in Birgunj Sashibhusan Yadav said all the factories should test their weighing scale and obtain a permit to conduct transactions. Those not abiding by this rule are subject to action as per the Standard Measurement and Weight Act-2025 (1968).
The scale machine — be it analogue or digital — needs to be examined to protect consumers’ rights and welfare. Such weighing scales need to be certified every two years.
A four-member team led by Assistant Inspector of the regional office Birendra Upadhyay checked the status of the renewal of the scale machines of 60 enterprises and firms.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
