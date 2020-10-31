Agreement signed for construction of mini-grid project

KATHMANDU: The Alternative Energy Promotion Centre (AEPC) and Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) have initiated the construction of a mini-grid connecting micro and small hydroelectricity projects unreached by the national transmission grid.
The NEA Engineering Company and the AEPC have recently signed an agreement with the objective of carrying out the detailed feasibility study for the construction of a mini-grid by connecting the seven micro and small hydel projects being developed in Jumla district of Karnali Province.
AEPC’s Executive Director Madhu Sudan Adhikari and NEA Engineering Company Limited’s Director and NEA Deputy Manager, Hitendra Dev Shakya, signed the agreement in this connection.
The Company will carry out the detailed feasibility study as well as the engineering design of the mini-grid project. The AEPC will bear the financial assistance for the same. Under the project, six projects developed with the AEPC’s grant assistance and one developed with NEA’s support would be connected to the mini-grid which will, in turn, be connected to the National Transmission Line.
The 200 kilowatts capacity Ghughuti Small Hydroelectricity Project located at Chandannath Municipality in the district headquarters is constructed with the NEA assistance. The 200 kilowatts capacity Girikhola Small Hydroelectricity Project at Tatopani Rural Municipality, the 100 kilowatts Juwanadi Thinkebandh Micro Hydroelectricity Project at Chandannath Municipality and the 45 kilowatts capacity Triveni Micro Hydroelectricity Project at Patarashi Rural Municipality are being constructed with the assistance of AEPC.
Likewise, the 31 kilowatts capacity Luma Micro Hydroelectricity Project, the 50 kilowatts capacity Dillichaur Micro Hydel Project and the 198 kilowatts Chukeni Khola Small Hydroelectricity Project are developed with AEPC support.
The mini-grid will have a capacity of 1.624 megawatts.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,434,053 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, of wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Friday reported 3,517 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 168,235. Of the total infections, 1,361 are females and 2,156 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,888 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich defender David Alaba's future at the European champions is in doubt, coach Hansi Flick said on Friday, with months-long contract talks having made no progress towards a new deal. The 28-year-old Austria international has been at Bayern since his youth days in 2008 and ha Read More...
BENGALURU: More than 44.94 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,178,943 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in Decemb Read More...
DUBAI: Jofra Archer has said he is counting down the days until he is finally free from the world of bio-secure bubbles he has been trapped in for the past few months. The England fast bowler is in a bubble in Dubai playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Rajasthan Royals franchise. Read More...
DHAKA/ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of Muslims protested in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Palestinian territories on Friday after killings in a French church prompted a vow from President Emmanuel Macron to stand firm against attacks on French values and freedom of belief. French Interior Minister Gera Read More...
Quake of up to 7.0 magnitude felt in Turkey, Greece Four killed in Izmir province as buildings collapse Others trapped in rubble High tidal wave warnings in place in Greek island of Samos ISTANBUL: A strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday and was felt in both Greece a Read More...
BARA: The District Administration Office, Bara on Friday formed a probe committee to investigate the shooting at Kawahigoth in Suvarna Rural Municipality-2 of Bara district on Wednesday night. A teenager was shot on his head while three police personnel were injured when locals backed the onion Read More...