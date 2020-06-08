Airline operators reduce fuel surcharge, airfare drops

KATHMANDU, JUNE 7
Airline operators have reduced fuel surcharge after Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) reduced price of air turbine fuel (ATF). Airline Operators Association of Nepal (AOAN) has published a new fuel surcharge rate based on the reduced ATF.
|
New fuel surcharge
|Sector
|Surcharge (NRs)
|Kathmandu-Mountain
|2,230
|Kathmandu-Bhadrappur
|1,950
|Kathmandu-Biratanagar
|1,560
|Kathmandu-Janakpur
|835
|Kathmandu-Bharatpur
|695
|Kathmandu-Pokhara
|1,030
|Kathmandu-Bhairahawa
|1,335
|Kathmandu-Nepalgunj
|2,115
|Kathmandu-Dhangadhi
|2,870
|Kathmandu-Tumlingtar
|1,195
|
Source: AON
As per the new rate, fuel surcharge on mountain flights is Rs 2,230. For Kathmandu to Bhadrapur flight fuel surcharge is Rs 1,950, for Kathmandu to Biratnagar Rs 1,560, for Kathmandu to Janakpur Rs 835, for Kathmandu to Bharatpur Rs 695 and fuel surcharge for Kathmandu to Pokhara is Rs 1,030.
New surcharge rate for Kathmandu to Bhairahawa is Rs 1,335, for Kathmandu to Nepalgunj Rs 2,115, for Kathmandu to Dhangadhi Rs 2,870 and the surcharge rate for Kathmandu to Tumlingtar Rs 1,195. Fuel surcharge in other domestic air routes have also been reduced as per the new rate of ATF.
Reduced fuel surcharge has impacted airfare of domestic flights. AOAN has reduced airfare from minimum Rs 225 to maximum Rs 1,105. As per AOAN, new rate for mountain flights is Rs 10,290.
New rate for Kathmandu to Bhadrapur flight is Rs 8,215, for Kathmandu to Janakpur Rs 3,920, for Kathmandu to Bharatpur Rs 3,335 and new airfare rate for Kathmandu to Pokhara is Rs 4,580.
Likewise, new airfare for flight from Kathmandu to Bhairahawa is Rs 5,590, for Kahtmandu to Nepalgunj Rs 9,035, for Kathmandu to Dhangadhi Rs 11,345, for Kathmandu to Surkhet Rs 10,385 and for Kathmandu to Rajbiraj the airfare rate is Rs 5,600.
AOAN has asked for further reduction on ATF price stating that even at Rs 65 per litre NOC earns a profit of Rs 33 a litre from sale of ATF.
