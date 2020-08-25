KATHMANDU: The average annual inflation in the fiscal 2019-20 quickened to 6.14 per cent from 4.64 per cent in fiscal 2018-19, according to the annual macroeconomic update unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Monday.
The government had set the target of taming the inflation rate in the last fiscal to six per cent.
The year-on-year consumer price inflation, however, stood at 4.78 per cent in mid-July 2020 compared to 6.02 per cent a year ago.
Kathmandu, August 23 Even though the government has announced it will allow both domestic and international flights to resume operations from September 1, the operation of domestic flights is still uncertain. Along with following the health safety protocols there are other technical issues tha Read More...
The Western and Southern Open lost its top two women's seeds on Sunday with number one Karolina Pliskova and number two Sofia Kenin crashing out of the US Open tuneup. Czech Pliskova, who had a first-round bye, slammed down 11 aces but also committed nine double faults in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Read More...
The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will be used from the quarter-final stage of the 2020 AFC Champions League, Asia's soccer governing body said on Monday. The technology was first used in Asian soccer last year from the last-eight stage of the AFC Asian Cup, which was held in the Uni Read More...
LOS ANGELES: John Ridley will write the new Batman comic series with plans of the Dark Knight being a person of color. The Oscar-winning screenwriter and DC publisher Jim Lee announced plans for Ridley to write the miniseries during a DC FanDome virtual panel on Saturday. The four-issue comic is Read More...
KATHMANDU: A protest rally was organised in Kathmandu today against rising abuse and threats to medical personnel, frontline health workers who have been active in the battle against coronavirus, in different parts of the country. The Human Rights and Peace Society (HURPES) this morning sta Read More...
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress called a meeting of its highest decision-making body on Monday, following a letter from almost two dozen top leaders seeking changes to the way the party is run. Long a dominant force in Indian politics, the Congress has suffered two heavy defeats in Read More...
DAMAULI: Preparation is being made to install camera traps to study leopards in the forest area of Bhanu Municipality in Tanahun district. According to Kedar Baral, chief of Division Forest Office, Tanahun, 36 cameras will be installed in the 1/1 kilometre grid in 4,000 hectares of forest area sp Read More...
DHANGADHI: Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of Sudurpaschim Province has been temporarily closed, with Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta and other officials forced into self-isolation, after the CM's driver was detected with COVID-19. CM Bhatta along with his personal personal Read More...