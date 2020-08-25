Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The average annual inflation in the fiscal 2019-20 quickened to 6.14 per cent from 4.64 per cent in fiscal 2018-19, according to the annual macroeconomic update unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Monday.

The government had set the target of taming the inflation rate in the last fiscal to six per cent.

The year-on-year consumer price inflation, however, stood at 4.78 per cent in mid-July 2020 compared to 6.02 per cent a year ago.



