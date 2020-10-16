Bahrain prince ascends Mount Manaslu

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 15

The royal mountaineering team of Bahrain led by Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa has successfully scaled Mt Manaslu (8,163 metres) this morning — the first summit made after mountaineering activities were halted since March to stem the spread of the coronavirus in the country. This is also the first summit for this autumn season. Along with this, the prince has also become the first ever Bahraini national to climb a peak of 8,000 metres.

According to Mira Acharya, director of the mountaineering division of the Department of Tourism (DoT), the team scaled Mt Manaslu at 7:10am.

Mt Manaslu is the world’s eighth highest mountain.

Earlier, the team had also climbed Mt Lobuche on October 3 before heading towards Mt Manaslu. The team now has plans to summit Mt Everest in 2021.

According to Thaneswar Guragai, manager at Seven Summit Treks, members of the Bahrain Royal Guard expedition team along with record-holding Sherpa climbers will return to Kathmandu on Friday.

He further said that the climbers started the final push for the summit last night from Camp III after the summit route was prepared by a rope-fixing team of Sherpa climbers. “Bahraini nationals, including Prince Al Khalifa, and three British citizens of the Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition along with the first South Asians to scale all 14 peaks of above 8,000 metres Mingma Sherpa, Kami Rita Sherpa, Tashi Lakpa Sherpa, Chhang Dawa Sherpa and Sanu Sherpa reached the summit point of Mt Manaslu,” Guragai added.

Expedition Director Chhang Dawa and his brother Mingma together hold the world record as ‘first brothers to summit all 14 peaks’ while legendary climber Kami Rita has already scaled Mt Everest on 24 occasions.

Sanu is the third Nepali mountaineer to climb all the 14 peaks above 8,000 metres while Tashi Lakpa holds the world record as the youngest person to climb Mt Everest without the use of supplementary oxygen.

Similarly, the rope-fixing team included Temba Bhote, Pechhumbe Sherpa, Pasang Nurbu Sherpa, Phurtenzi Sherpa, Namja Bhote along with over 40 other Sherpas.

Members of the royal expedition team included British nationals Richard Warren Mc- Connel, Phillip Clough and Christopher Anthony. The Bahraini nationals in the team included Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulla Ebrahim Mohamed, Mohamed Ali Jasim Ahmed Alboainain, Arafat Hamood Naji Ghurbah, Ebrahim Khalil Ebrahim Zayed Mohamed Aljazzaf, Ahmed Said Ahmed Isa Alkabbi and Arif Feroz Shah Murad Qalunder Ghulam.

The other Bahraini citizens in the team included Mohamed Adul Rahman Yusuf Alkawari, Khaled Ali Hasan Ebrahim Hasan Aldossery, Abdulaziz Rafea Abbar Khalaf Alabed, Khaled Sultan Mohamed Abdulla Alsheerwai, Murad Mohamed Yusuf Abdul Sayed, Ebrahim Ali Salem Jaber, Saud Hamad Mubarak Hamad Eid and Mohamed Isa Abdulla Yusuf Alqais.

