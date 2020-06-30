KATHMANDU: TikTok India has said it will comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian laws and asserted that the information about the app users in India has not been compromised.
TikTok India issued press statement today after the Government of India on Monday issued interim order for the blocking of 59 mobile apps, most of them Chinese, including the very popular app.
Head of TikTok India, Nikhil Gandhi, in a statement, said the company had taken the process of complying with the interim order. The statement said, “We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.”
The statement further asserted, “TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.
“Further, if we are requested to in the future, we could not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity”, Gandhi said in the statement.
Here is the full list of apps blocked by India.
|1.TikTok
|2. Shareit
|3. Kwai
|4. UC Browser
|5. Baidu map
|6. Shein
|7. Clash of Kings
|8. DU battery saver
|9. Helo
|10. Likee
|11. YouCam makeup
|12. Mi Community
|13. CM Browsers
|14. Virus Cleaner
|15. APUS Browser
|16. ROMWE
|17. Club Factory
|18. Newsdog
|19. Beauty Plus
|20. WeChat
|21. UC News
|22. QQ Mail
|23. Weibo
|24. Xender
|25. QQ Music
|26. QQ Newsfeed
|27. Bigo Live
|28. SelfieCity
|29. Mail Master
|30. Parallel Space
|31. Mi Video – Xiaomi
|32. WeSync
|33. ES File Explorer
|34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
|35. Meitu
|36. Vigo Video
|37. New Video Status
|38. DU Recorder
|39. Vault- Hide
|40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
|41. DU Cleaner
|42. DU Browser
|43. Hago Play With New Friends
|44. Cam Scanner
|45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
|46. Wonder Camera
|47. Photo Wonder
|48. QQ Player
|49. We Meet
|50. Sweet Selfie
|51. Baidu Translate
|52. Vmate
|53. QQ International
|54. QQ Security Center
|55. QQ Launcher
|56. U Video
|57. V fly Status Video
|58. Mobile Legends
|59. DU Privacy
The ban on Chinese apps came into force over the diplomatic disputes amid rising tensions between India and China following clashes at the border two weeks ago in which 20 Indian soldiers had died.
— TikTok India (@TikTok_IN) June 30, 2020
READ MORE: India bans Chinese apps including, you guessed it right- TikTok!
Lalitpur, June 29 Farmers plant paddy saplings in the field marking the "National Paddy Day" which celebrates the annual rice planting season, at Khumaltar, Lalitpur, on Monday, June 29, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 476 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Monday taking the country's total infection count to 13,248, stated Ministry of Health. Of the newly infected, 364 are males and 112 females. In total, 11,662 males and 1,586 females have contracted the disease. In the Read More...
DHANGADHI: Locusts have entered the fast-west region of the country after being detected in eastern Tarai on Saturday. The locals of Thakalipur of Lamkichuha Municipality-1 informed that the insects have been seen around the area. Similarly, agricultural technician at Bardagoriya Rural Municip Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 223,630 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 297,871 Rapid Diagn Read More...
BAJURA: Persons infected with Covid-19 have reportedly been moving about freely in Bajura district and participating in gatherings which has risked community transmission of the disease. More than 300 cases of the coronavirus infection including death of a two-year-old child have been recorde Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali actor Manisha Koirala is a nature lover and it is evident once more in her latest social media post where she refers to nature as something to heal our soul during tough times. While the Bollywood-based actor has not referred to anything in particular, her message shows her love Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United States Embassy in Nepal has stated that accepting the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grant is Nepal’s choice, however, availability of the funding is not open-ended. In a statement issued on Monday, the American diplomatic mission in Nepal said, United States is aw Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has added another record to their name becoming the first K-pop group whose music video for 2018's DDU-DU DDU-DU has surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube. Their June 26 pre-single How You Like That became the most viewed on YouTube in 24 hours with 82 m Read More...