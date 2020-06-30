Nepal | June 30, 2020

Ban on Chinese apps in India: TikTok to comply with data privacy under Indian law

Users Data will not be compromised: TikTok India

Published: June 30, 2020 2:49 pm On: Business
THT Online
KATHMANDU: TikTok India has said it will comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian laws and asserted that the information about the app users in India has not been compromised.

TikTok India issued press statement today after the Government of India on Monday issued interim order for the blocking of 59 mobile apps, most of them Chinese, including the very popular app.

Head of TikTok India, Nikhil Gandhi, in a statement, said the company had taken the process of complying with the interim order. The statement said, “We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.”

The statement further asserted, “TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.

“Further, if we are requested to in the future, we could not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity”, Gandhi said in the statement.

Here is the full list of apps blocked by India.

1.TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browsers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beauty Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy

The ban on Chinese apps came into force over the diplomatic disputes amid rising tensions between India and China following clashes at the border two weeks ago in which 20 Indian soldiers had died.

READ MORE: India bans Chinese apps including, you guessed it right- TikTok!

 

