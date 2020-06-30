THT Online

KATHMANDU: TikTok India has said it will comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian laws and asserted that the information about the app users in India has not been compromised.

TikTok India issued press statement today after the Government of India on Monday issued interim order for the blocking of 59 mobile apps, most of them Chinese, including the very popular app.

Head of TikTok India, Nikhil Gandhi, in a statement, said the company had taken the process of complying with the interim order. The statement said, “We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.”

The statement further asserted, “TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.

“Further, if we are requested to in the future, we could not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity”, Gandhi said in the statement.

Here is the full list of apps blocked by India.

1.TikTok 2. Shareit 3. Kwai 4. UC Browser 5. Baidu map 6. Shein 7. Clash of Kings 8. DU battery saver 9. Helo 10. Likee 11. YouCam makeup 12. Mi Community 13. CM Browsers 14. Virus Cleaner 15. APUS Browser 16. ROMWE 17. Club Factory 18. Newsdog 19. Beauty Plus 20. WeChat 21. UC News 22. QQ Mail 23. Weibo 24. Xender 25. QQ Music 26. QQ Newsfeed 27. Bigo Live 28. SelfieCity 29. Mail Master 30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video – Xiaomi 32. WeSync 33. ES File Explorer 34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 35. Meitu 36. Vigo Video 37. New Video Status 38. DU Recorder 39. Vault- Hide 40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 41. DU Cleaner 42. DU Browser 43. Hago Play With New Friends 44. Cam Scanner 45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 46. Wonder Camera 47. Photo Wonder 48. QQ Player 49. We Meet 50. Sweet Selfie 51. Baidu Translate 52. Vmate 53. QQ International 54. QQ Security Center 55. QQ Launcher 56. U Video 57. V fly Status Video 58. Mobile Legends 59. DU Privacy

The ban on Chinese apps came into force over the diplomatic disputes amid rising tensions between India and China following clashes at the border two weeks ago in which 20 Indian soldiers had died.

