India bans Chinese apps including, you guessed it right- TikTok!

KATHMANDU: In an ‘interesting’ turn of events, Indian authorities have banned as many as 59 mobile apps, most of them Chinese, which includes the much popular app TikTok as well.

Along with Bytedance’s TikTok, usage of Alibaba’s UC Browser and Tencent’s WeChat too have been banned citing security concerns.

The ministry of information and technology in a statement said that the apps were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

It is to be noted that the two Asian giants have been engaging in diplomatic disputes following the deadly border face-off earlier this month in which 20 Indian soldiers had died.

