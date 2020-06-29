Banks to adopt austerity measures as COVID-19 hits businesses

KATHMANDU, JUNE 28
With their financial position being hit and expected to be hit even harder in the coming months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, banks and financial institutions (BFIs) are falling back on austerity measures including not renewing the agreement of those working on contract basis, reducing allowances of staffs and bringing down the administrative costs.
While a few banks have already stopped renewing agreements of those working on contract basis for fixed terms, others are looking into possible austerity measures in a win-win situation for both banks and the workers.
“Downsizing staff and reducing the salary is the last option and we are not looking into this at present. However, bankers are studying effective austerity measures that could be adopted which will benefit both banks and staffs,” said Bhuwan Dahal, chief executive officer of Sanima Bank and also the president of Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) — the umbrella organisation representing 27 commercial banks in Nepal.
NBA has formed a dedicated committee under the coordination of Anukool Bhatnagar, managing director of Nepal SBI Bank, to study possible austerity measures that banks should adopt to cope with the crisis situation. “The committee is expected to submit its report by mid-July and banks will adopt measures recommended by the committee,” informed Dahal.
Dahal informed that ‘work from home’ trend has helped banks reduce operation cost to some extent, especially transportation and fuel-related costs and banks are also exploring other measures to bring down operation cost. “One way that operation cost of banks will come down is by not renewing work agreement of those staffs who are working on contract-basis for fixed term,” he added.
However, Dahal said that austerity measures should be a win-win situation for all parties.
“In the name of reducing operation cost we cannot take decisions that directly affect the livelihood of staffs. It is unfortunate that even big corporate houses booking huge profits are reportedly cutting down staff’s salary and downsizing their employees,” he mentioned.
Meanwhile, bankers are also preparing to reduce the number of ATM booths in a bid to bring down cost. “Several banks have ATM stations that are located at very close distance from one another which might not be required now as people are increasingly preferring digital payment and mobile banking services. Cutting down number of ATMs will bring down operation cost of banks in terms of rent and machine import,” said a banker seeking anonymity.
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “The Young and the Restless” won best drama at the first virtual Daytime Emmys along with three acting trophies on Friday night, with some winners speaking out about racial injustice. Ellen DeGeneres accepted the trophy for best entertainment talk show for her self-titled program Read More...
DAMAULI: The Shankha (conch-shell) at Chhabdi Barahi Temple in Byas Municipality-14 of Tanahun district has been missing since Saturday night. According to police, the Shankha, an emblem of Lord Vishnu as per Hinduism, which is used as trumpet during rituals, was stolen. Chhabdi Police Station's Read More...
HONG KONG: Hundreds of Hong Kongers marched silently through the city's streets on Sunday in protest against the looming national security legislation to be implemented by the mainland Chinese government. Riot police armed with shields were present as the crowd moved from Jordan to Mong Kok in Read More...
KATHMANDU: Various events were organised on Sunday to mark the 69th birth anniversary of the the then Secretary-General of erstwhile CPN-UML, late Madan Bhandari. The programmes will be held taking preventive measures considering the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister and Nepal Communist Party Read More...
NEW DELHI: Women's cricket needs better marketing and investment to grow, and not "dubious" innovations like a shorter pitch or smaller boundaries, said India pace bowler Shikha Pandey on Twitter. Her comments were a response to New Zealand captain Sophie Devine recommending a smaller ball Read More...