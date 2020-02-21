BoK’s silver jubilee

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Bank of Kathmandu (BoK) has marked its 25th anniversary. At a special function, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Chiranjibi Nepal unveiled the bank’s 25th anniversary logo, as per a press release.

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, the bank donated Rs 10 million to Kathmandu Institute of Child Health for construction of an intensive care unit and handed over a cheque of the said amount to Dr Bhagwan Koirala, founder chairman of the institute.

Similarly, the bank announced its support to Society of Economic Journalists-Nepal (SEJON) to encourage women’s participation in economic journalism in Nepal. A cheque of Rs 500,000 was handed over to Bhim Prasad Gautam, president of SEJON. BoK has 87 branches, including 10 extension counters and 78 ATMs across the country.

