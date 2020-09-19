Businesses can go digital with Oripari

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: To help businesses go digital and to enable consumers to buy their necessities close to home, Oripari, a local search engine and marketplace, has been launched.

Through the Oripari app, businesses can create digital stores for free and sell products and services. Likewise, consumers can use the app to view products and services, deals and discounts, availability of payment methods and delivery services from stores nearby. According to Raj Regmi, founder of Oripari, the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown have exposed the need for businesses to go digital in Nepal.

Since many small businesses cannot afford to or don’t have the expertise to go digital by themselves, Oripari will help such businesses to do so, said Regmi. The app is available in both Android and iOS mobile phones.

