Businesses can go digital with Oripari

KATHMANDU: To help businesses go digital and to enable consumers to buy their necessities close to home, Oripari, a local search engine and marketplace, has been launched.
Through the Oripari app, businesses can create digital stores for free and sell products and services. Likewise, consumers can use the app to view products and services, deals and discounts, availability of payment methods and delivery services from stores nearby. According to Raj Regmi, founder of Oripari, the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdown have exposed the need for businesses to go digital in Nepal.
Since many small businesses cannot afford to or don’t have the expertise to go digital by themselves, Oripari will help such businesses to do so, said Regmi. The app is available in both Android and iOS mobile phones.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Friday witnessed a massive jump in the number of daily reported coronavirus cases as record-high 859 infections were registered. The number is 42.5per cent of the total cases reported from across the country today. Read Also: Nepal records highest single-day Cov Read More...
KATHMANDU: Seven Covid-19 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which the country's coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 390. As per the latest report from the Health Ministry, two women and five men lost their lives to the disease. Read Also: Nepal records highest single-day Co Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali addressed this morning the Annual Ministerial Meeting of the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) held virtually on the margins of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In his address, Foreign Minister Gyawali underlin Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 894,373 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
MUNICH: Newly-crowned European champions Bayern Munich dominate the shortlist for UEFA's 2019-20 Champions League positional awards, with seven players making the cut following their title triumph in Lisbon. Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, who finished as the competition's top scorer with 15 goal Read More...
MUMBAI: After months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the delayed season of the popular Indian Premier League will kick off in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The 2020 edition of the world's richest Read More...
ROME: Novak Djokovic had a chat with ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi ahead of the Italian Open in Rome regarding his breakaway players body, the world number one said, reiterating that the new association could be a "positive addition" to the men's Tour. In a stunning move Djokovic stepped down as h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar thanked those who stood by her post Kangana Ranaut referring to her as a soft porn star. Taking to Twitter on September 18, Matondkar called her supporters "the real people of India". "Thank you the 'Real People of India' and a rare breed of unbias Read More...