Businesses, general public told to clear tax dues by June 7

KATHMANDU, JUNE 2
The government has ordered businesses and individuals to clear taxes and file returns of the current fiscal year by June 7, although businesses have remained shut for almost two-and-a-half months due to the ongoing lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Publishing a notice today, the Inland Revenue Department has asked businesses and individuals to submit the second instalment of income tax of the current fiscal year by mid-June and value added tax and excise duty till mid-March and mid- April, respectively, by June 7.
The notice adds that failure to meet the deadline for filing tax returns and clearing tax dues of previous months will result in charges, additional fees, interest and penalty.
After the government imposed the nationwide lockdown with effect from March 24, it deferred the deadline to clear taxes — VAT and excise (till mid-March) from April 7 and income tax from April 12 — to May 7. As the lockdown continued, the deadline was extended till June 7.
However, the government did not extend the tax payment deadline for businesses and the public while extending the lockdown till June 14.
IRD Director General Binod Bahadur Kuwar said businesses were asked to clear taxes and submit tax returns by June 7 in line with the government’s decision that extended the lockdown but it did not extend the deadline to clear taxes.
Sources at the Ministry of Finance said IRD published the notice ordering businesses to clear taxes and file returns on the direction of Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada, who is under pressure to generate financial resources to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and unfavourable circumstances caused by the pandemic.
Revenue Secretary Ram Sharan Pudasaini said the government had already deferred tax payment deadline for three months and it could not extended it further as the government was under pressure to generate financial resources.
Pudasaini said the government was compelled to collect taxes to ramp up health infrastructure and provide medical care to COVID-19 patients, to provide relief to victims of the crisis and to fill the financial gap as a result of different tax exemptions announced for industries.
“The government has multiple financial responsibilities in because of the present crisis.
Taxes collected are also needed to pay salaries of civil servants and other state functionaries,” said Pudasaini.
He added that the government was only asking businesses to clear taxes that they were required to pay three months ago.
POKHARA: As many as 10 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Gandaki Province on Tuesday morning, taking the provincial tally to 37. According to Gandaki Health Directorate, Parbat reported its first five confirmed cases while the other five hailed from Syangja. Among the infecte Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea will open schools this month after delays over concern about the novel coronavirus, state media has reported, the latest sign of opening up even though the isolated country has said it has had no confirmed cases of the disease. North Korean schools usually begin their spri Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 1 Finance Minister Yubaraj Khatiwada has said that the budget for fiscal year 2020-21 is realistic and has tried to address the current circumstances. Responding to reservations about the budget expressed by lawmakers in the meeting of the House of Representatives today, Khatiw Read More...
CICERO: Two people have been killed during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of George Floyd, according to a town official. Spokesman Ray Hanania says 60 people were arrested in the town of about 84,000 located west of Chicago. Hanania didn’t provide ad Read More...
WASHINGTON: Wielding extraordinary federal authority, President Donald Trump threatened the nation’s governors on Monday that he would deploy the military to states if they did not stamp out violent protests over police brutality that have roiled the nation over the past week. His announcement Read More...
JERUSALEM: An employee in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said on Monday, without saying whether the 70-year-old leader had been exposed. A statement from Netanyahu's office said an "epidemiological investigation is being con Read More...
CAIRO: After his arrest in 2013 for documenting the deadliest crackdown on protesters in Egypt’s modern history, Mohamed Soltan landed in a notorious prison where he says he was brutally tortured for 21 months. He never thought he'd get a chance to fight back, let alone make it out alive. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 1 Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s budget. Issuing a statement today, HAN has said that the budget has not included programmes to sustain the country’s hotel industry. “Although the government has announced that a fu Read More...