Cable operators seek clean feed policy for over-the-top apps

KATHMANDU, JUNE 21
Cable operators have demanded that clean feed (advertisement-free content) policy be implemented for over-the-top apps that rake in billions of rupees without paying any tax to the government.
Though discussion on implementing the clean feed policy in foreign television channels has been going on for a long time, it has not been implemented yet. The government is preparing to fully implement the clean feed policy after July 16. Accordingly, the government has written to cable operators to submit details of foreign channels they broadcast to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology within 15 days of the opening of the lockdown.
It is the first time cable operators have pointed out the need to implement clean feed policy even for OTT apps that deliver video content.
The OTT apps allow users to watch videos on mobile phones, tablets and smart TVs through the internet instead of the traditional means of distributing video content, such as satellite or cable.
Cable operators have complained that billions of rupees is leaving the country and the government is not collecting even a single rupee from that revenue.
Shiva Prasad Niraula, executive director of Digital System of Nepal, said half a dozen such apps that distribute video content are illegally taking billions of rupees abroad from Nepal. He claims that such apps have added more than 250,000 new users in Nepal during the lockdown period alone.
Nepali television channels have been enlisting the help of cable and satellite-based digital television broadcasting service providers to deliver such video content to customers.
Mobile applications of those channels have also been launched by some television channels. But apart from this, Nepali television operators have not been able to bring any separate OTT app so far.
On mobile apps of television channels subscribers can only watch content that is broadcast on the respective channels, while OTT apps allow users to watch online video content.
The government has been doing groundwork for a long time to implement clean feed policy targeting foreign channels.
However, while doing so, foreign channels may not provide downlinks in Nepal and cable operators will not be able to save their business by showing only Nepali channels.
The same businesses have now raised their voices in favour of clean feed policy for TV channels, as well as OTT apps.
Such video apps, which are registered in India, China and other countries and are expanding their business by paying taxes in countries where they are registered are doing big business in Nepal as well, but the government has not been able to regulate them to collect due taxes. Cable operators say the government should receive taxes for the business conducted in Nepal.
“We are neither anti-internet nor anti-technology,”
Niraula said, adding, however, the government should formulate necessary laws to regulate OTT apps and make an arrangement for them to be registered in Nepal.
For example, Netflix alone has an estimated 500,000 users in Nepal. It has been collecting Rs 500 to Rs 2,000 monthly from a single user, according to Niraula. Netflix alone is taking more than Rs 250 million a month even though it charges only Rs 500 per person on an average, he said. Some cable operators say Netflix is taking away Rs 500 million a month from Nepal.
As the number of users of other apps, including Amazon Prime Video and iFlix, is also increasing in Nepal, it seems that millions of rupees will be leaving Nepal in the coming days without any benefit to the government.
Earlier in a press briefing, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Yubaraj Khatiwada, who is also the finance minister, had said the government would implement clean feed policy targeting TV channels from the upcoming fiscal and formulate necessary laws to govern OTT apps as soon as possible.
Kathmandu, June 20 The Secretariat meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to make foreign women married to Nepali men eligible for naturalised citizenship on the basis of matrimonial relations only after seven years. The main opposition Nepali Congress and the Janata S Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed a chargesheet at the Special Court against four police personnel, including an inspector, for their alleged involvement in corruption. Those indicted by the anti-graft body yesterday are Inspector Khem Prasad Nepal Read More...
Rautahat, June 20 With increasing water level in the Lal Bakaiya River, locals residing on the river banks are compelled to live sleepless nights due to fear of flood, in Rautahat. According to the locals, the river has started eroding the embankment near Matiarwa Jiutahi village in Baudhimai Read More...
Rautahat, June 20 An attempt to kidnap a woman from Malahi Tole of Garuda Municipality-3 in Rautahat has failed. A group of four youths had barged into the house of a woman at Malahi Tole when she was sitting inside with her kids at 9:00pm last night. The woman was forcefully taken out of her Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Organisers of ‘Enough Is Enough’ movement today said they were alarmed by, and condemn, the recent acts of caste and gender-based violence that have taken place in some quarantine facilities and surrounding communities. “We call on the government to act urgently to del Read More...
Pokhara, June 20 For the first time, COVID-19 infection has been reported in Mustang. According to Province Health Directorate, the infection was confirmed in an 83-year-old man of Gharapjhong Rural Municipality this evening. The octogenarian had reached Mustang from Kathmandu on June 13, w Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Gold price surged, while that of silver declined in the trading week between June 14 and 19. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced at Rs 89,600 per tola on Sunday and it went up by Rs 100 a tola on Monday to Read More...
Kathmandu, June 20 Hundreds of people joined a youth-led apolitical and ‘leader-less’ protest here in the capital today once again expressing their dissatisfaction against government’s inability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 200 youths gathered today at Sahid Gate area. The Read More...