Capital expenditure at dismal 8.34 per cent

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22
Even though the Finance Ministry has been issuing the budget implementation guidelines for the effective implementation of the budget, the government has not been able to expedite the spending of capital budget. Apart from the prevailing hurdles of budget execution, the COVID-19 pandemic has further impeded capital expenditure this fiscal, as per ministry officials.
In the first four months of the current fiscal year (mid-July to mid-November), merely 8.34 per cent (Rs 29.45 billion) of the total Rs 352.92 billion budget allocated for capital expenditure for the current fiscal year has been spent, according to statistics maintained by the Financial Comptroller General Office (FCGO).
Citing that the capital expenditure this fiscal has been affected by the COV- ID-19 and the difficult situation created by the pandemic, Dhani Ram Sharma, chief of Budget and Programme Division at Ministry of Finance said, “The lockdown and difficulty in mobility since individuals infected with COVID-19 have to stay in weeks-long quarantine have affected development works and subsequently capital expenditure.”
“Since the COVID-19 has affected literally all economic activities capital expenditure also has taken a hit,” he said, adding, “However, we have been urging the line ministries for timely execution and accomplishment of development projects every year but they have to address the existing problems themselves to expedite capital expenditure.”
Although the capital expenditure during the first four months of the current fiscal year has increased compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, spending of only around eight per cent of the capital budget in four months is not satisfactory.
“This can also not be termed as growth in capital expenditure as the amount may have increased due to the payments made to contractors for development projects which had not been completed in the last fiscal due to COVID-19 and were completed in the current fiscal,” said Sharma.
The government had spent Rs 24.8 billion or 6.08 per cent of the targeted Rs 408 billion budget allocated for capital expenditure during the first four months of the previous fiscal year, as per the statistics of FCGO.
Meanwhile, in the first four months of this fiscal, 18.25 per cent of the budget has been spent from the government’s treasury. According to FCGO, Rs 269 billion out of the total Rs 1,474.64 billion budget allocated for the current fiscal year has been spent in the review period.
Similarly, only 24.25 per cent of the recurrent expenditure and 5.50 per cent of the financing budget have been spent in the review period. Out of the Rs 948.94 billion allocated for recurrent expenditure, Rs 230 billion has been spent in this period while Rs 9.5 billion of the Rs 172.79 billion allotted for financing purposes has been spent during the review period.
On the other hand, out of the targeted Rs 1,072.29 billion, the total receipts of the government have reached 25.15 per cent or Rs 269.68 billion.
The total receipts include Rs 240.15 billion revenue, Rs five billion in grants and Rs 24.6 billion in other receipts.
Meanwhile, the government collected 23.74 per cent of the total targeted revenue in the review period. The government had set a total revenue target of Rs 1,012 billion and as of mid-November, only Rs 240.15 billion revenue has been collected. The revenue includes Rs 226.04 billion in tax revenue and Rs 14.11 billion in non-tax revenue.
A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 The price of the precious metals edged lower as the domestic market resumed trading after the Tihar holidays. According to the rate list of the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced at Rs 95,100 per tola when the market Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 Ample liquidity and lack of other investment avenues due to the coronavirus pandemic has lured investors to the local bourse, fuelling the market rally in recent days. Continuing the trend after the Tihar holidays, the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index advanced by 3.47 Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid pulled off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade as Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to secure a 1-0 victory at an empty Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Belgian winger Carrasco broke the dea Read More...
SAPTARI: A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district. According to Chief of the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary, "The elephant could have got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole." The Read More...
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The @POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of the United States. It is separate from the @realDonaldTr Read More...
GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday. There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern c Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth's natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to col Read More...