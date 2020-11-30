Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29

Newly elected Senior Vice-President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) Chandra Prasad Dhakal has assured that the newly elected executive committee of the federation will work unitedly and also urged all the members to work together putting aside the election results.

Dhakal has been elected as the new Senior Vice-President of FNCCI though an election held on Saturday.

Responding to the media, Dhakal said that the panel formed during the election has been dismissed and now all the FNCCI members have to work as one team.

“Now that the election has been completed we should not keep focusing on who won and who lost the election,” he said, adding, “I believe all of us will be working together for the betterment of the organisation and the concerned stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, as per the FNCCI statute, former senior vice-president Shekhar Golchha has automatically become the new president of the federation. Prior to this, 18 presidents have already led the FNCCI. As per the rule, Golchha has become the 19th president while Dhakal will be the 20th president of the biggest umbrella organisation of the private sector in the country.

Dhakal beat his competitor Kishor Pradhan by 147 votes. Dhakal was able to secure 522 votes while Pradhan received 375 votes.

Similarly, Anjan Shrestha has been elected as vice president for Commodity while Ramchandra Shanghai has been elected as vice president for Associates. Meanwhile, Dinesh Shrestha has been elected as vice president for Industry and Commerce.

The newly elected executive members of the federation are Rajan Shrestha, Taranath Adhikari, Kamal Kumar Shrestha, Chakra Bahadur Adhikari, Arunraj Sumargi, Dev Kumar Shrestha, Rameswar Manandhar, Shobha Kant Poudel, Sur Krishna Baidya, Gajendra Bhagat, Kubir Kumar Shrestha, Kaman Bahadur Khadka, Gopal Kedia, Mahendra Kumar Shrestha, Kamal Kumar Shrestha, Umesh Dalmiya and Kishore Kumar Acharya.

