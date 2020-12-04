Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Shangrila Motors Pvt Ltd, the authorised distributor of Peugeot brand vehicles for Nepal, has also been appointed as the authorised distributor of Citroen brand vehicles for Nepal by Groupe PSA, France, as per a press statement.

Citroen is a French automobile manufacturer founded in 1919.

Shangrila Motors Pvt Ltd is going to launch Citroen SUV in 2021, the statement adds.

A version of this article appears in print on December 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

