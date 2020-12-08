Civil Bank opens new extension counter

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Civil Bank Ltd (CBL) has opened its extension counter at the Transport Management Office in Ekantakuna, Lalitpur.

From now on, service-seekers of the transport office can pay their vehicle taxes and other fees through the extension counter of CBL, as per a press statement.

The bank has been serving over 500,000 customers through 114 branches and three extension counters.

A version of this article appears in print on December 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook