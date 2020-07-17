Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The year-on year consumer price inflation stood at a 14-month low of 4.54 per cent in mid-June this year.

The last time inflation was at the current level was back in mid-April 2019, when it was recorded at 4.44 per cent.

As per Nepal Rastra Bank, the country’s inflation rate was 6.16 per cent in mid-June last year. While food and beverages inflation stood at 5.41 per cent in the review month, the non-food and service inflation stood at 3.87 per cent in the review month.

In the review month, the Kathmandu valley, Tarai, hill and mountain regions witnessed 4.43 per cent, 4.86 per cent, 4.13 per cent and 4.34 per cent inflation, respectively. These regions had witnessed 7.1 per cent, 5.8 per cent, 5.7 per cent and 6.46 per cent inflation, respectively, a year ago.

