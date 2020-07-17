KATHMANDU: The year-on year consumer price inflation stood at a 14-month low of 4.54 per cent in mid-June this year.
The last time inflation was at the current level was back in mid-April 2019, when it was recorded at 4.44 per cent.
As per Nepal Rastra Bank, the country’s inflation rate was 6.16 per cent in mid-June last year. While food and beverages inflation stood at 5.41 per cent in the review month, the non-food and service inflation stood at 3.87 per cent in the review month.
In the review month, the Kathmandu valley, Tarai, hill and mountain regions witnessed 4.43 per cent, 4.86 per cent, 4.13 per cent and 4.34 per cent inflation, respectively. These regions had witnessed 7.1 per cent, 5.8 per cent, 5.7 per cent and 6.46 per cent inflation, respectively, a year ago.
JHAPA, JULY 15 A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur. Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued. It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown. Middlemen had taken them t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools -- Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) -- have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis. Issuing a joint press s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 A committee of bankers today presented its report at the Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) suggesting almost a dozen austerity measures that banks can adopt in today’s challenging context. The committee was formed in June-end under the coordination of Anukool Bhatnagar, m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have decided to halt the waiver on digital transaction fees, including inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal, that was announced for customers since the beginning of the lockdown. Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Banks’ Assoc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The massive landslides and floods caused by the incessant rainfall have damaged physical infrastructure related to roads, bridges and hydropower projects worth around four billion so far in the ongoing monsoon. According to the Department of Roads (DoR), floods and landslide Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Under the second phase of repatriating Nepalis stranded in different countries, a total of 594 citizens returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Silk Air repatriated 151 Nepalis from Singapore today, while Malaysia Airlines repatriated 17 peop Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The Department of Tourism (DoT) has successfully tested online tracking system developed to trace tourist activities. Just before the lockdown, the department had developed online tracking system to trace the activities of tourists via online system. As per the department, t Read More...
Lalitpur, July 16 A staffer of Sajha Yatayat sprays disinfectant before the bus service comes into operation, as restrictions on public transportation are eased by the government, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Read More...