KATHMANDU, JULY 8
Nearly 1,500 Nepalis have taken re-entry labour permits after the government reopened the service to allow returnee migrants to go back to their labour destinations.
On July 2, the government had opened the re-entry work permits for those on leave and those whose visas have not expired.
Most re-employment permits have been issued for major labour destinations, including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Japan and Qatar.
Kumar Dahal, director general of Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE), said that the labour office in Tahachal has issued 1,473 re-entry permits till today.
While the DoFE’s Tahachal office started issuing permits from Thursday, the reopening date of labour offices located outside the valley has not been fixed yet, he informed. “Social distancing and other safety measures are being implemented while distributing the permits.”
The service-seekers are currently required to fill out an online form and only visit the department’s office on the date given thereafter. At present, new workers are not allowed to go abroad.
On June 21, a meeting of the COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre had allowed the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security to resume the service of granting re-entry permits for migrants.
However, it is to be noted that the government has suspended regular flights till July 22.
According to Dahal, those needing to leave the country before the flight suspension is eased will have to travel on rescue flights from Nepal after being granted the permission to do so.
Earlier, the Corona Infection Prevention and Control High Level Coordinating Committee headed by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Ishwor Pokharel had directed the government to suspend issuance of new labour permits of workers going for foreign employment from March 12. Following the directive, the department had indefinitely suspended the acceptance of applications for foreign employment.
KATHMANDU The lockdown came into effect in Nepal on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus confining people to their homes while schools, offices and businesses shut down. Nobody knew how the situation would unfold and for how long the lockdown would continue. At that moment Founder of Dis Read More...
CHENNAI/BENGALURU: NLC India said on Wednesday the death toll from a boiler blast at the lignite miner and electricity generator’s plant in the southern Tamil Nadu state rose to 13. Two people injured in the blast have been discharged, a senior company official said. The incident, which occu Read More...
KATHMANDU: A team of engineers from the University of Bristol and local partners in Nepal have joined hands to improve the seismic safety, and resilience of school and community buildings in our country. After seeing the destruction made by the massive earthquake of 2015 that brought a loss of hu Read More...
KATHMANDU: UK neurologists have warned that serious and potentially deadly brain disorder might be triggered among patients with mild Covid-19 symptoms or recovering patients. Publishing the paper in the journal Brain on Wednesday, neurologists said that there was a rise in a life-threatening con Read More...
RAJBIRAJ: Half a dozen houses have been inundated as rain-triggered flood gushed into a human settlement in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-3 of Saptari district. The flood has also destroyed paddy planted in approximately 100 bigaha of fields, it has been reported. Two thatched-roof ho Read More...
KATHMANDU: Trump administration that has been critical of the World Health Organisation (WHO) over its handling of coronavirus pandemic has formally withdrawn the United States from the UN health body, on Tuesday. The United Nations confirmed that the US would leave WHO on July 6, 2021, following Read More...
CHENNAI: Indian police have arrested 12 LG Polymers officials, including its South Korean chief executive, an officer said on Wednesday, two months after a gas leak at the company's south India chemical plant killed 12. The arrests were made under a case of culpable homicide filed against the c Read More...
BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China said on Wednesday it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens who have engaged in what it called "egregious" behaviour over Tibet, in apparent retaliation against US restrictions on Chinese officials. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the United Sta Read More...