Dhansar.com: Exclusive library of premium photos, videos, music launched

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Dhansar.com, an exclusive library of premium Stock Photos, Stock Videos and Stock Music from Nepal has been launched in Kathmandu on Friday.

According to a press release issued by Dhansar.com, it is an imperative resource for searching, purchasing, and downloading creative images, videos, and music.

The platform was inaugurated by Dhananjaya Regmi, CEO of Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) in Kathmandu, on Friday.

Addressing the ceremony, Regmi appreciated this new concept, which has been introduced in Nepal for the first time. “This portal is also related with tourism. Since NTB cannot reach everywhere to promote Nepal, I am hopeful that it will help further to introduce Nepal to the world.”

He further said that the platform would be ideal to share pictures of Nepal’s geographical and natural beauty, and rich art and culture with the world, which can attract more foreign tourists.

Binod Adhikari, Chief Executive Officer of Dhansar.com, said that this platform has been launched as a digital library. “Let’s join hands together to promote Nepal through photos, videos and music,” Adhikari appealed.

According to the company, it is a creative library which consists of photos, videos, and music from Nepal. Dhansar provides an opportunity for creators to showcase their work to the world and earn. Photographers can sell their photos or videos through Dhansar for free or with certain royalty charge. A photographer can upload at least 10 photos in a day under different categories.

Dhansar also supports corporate houses and businesses with quality content with proper rights which is going to be used in their projects, further reads the statement.

What does Dhansar offer?

1. Largest Gallery of Photos, Videos, and Music from Nepal

2. Premium Quality Photos, Videos, and Music

3. Royalty-free contents for your business

What’s there for Content Creator?

1. Managed Portfolio

2. National & International Exposure

3. Handsome Income

4. Reason to become more creative

What’s there for the Customer?

1. Royalty-free contents

2. Quality Content

3. Pools of resources to choose from

4. Fast and easy work execution

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook