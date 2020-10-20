DoCSCP collects Rs 7.8 million thru penalties

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 19
The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has collected revenue worth more than Rs 7.8 million during the lockdown period. The revenue was collected from fines imposed on traders and suppliers who were caught supplying or selling substandard goods in the market.
Targeting the festive season this year, the department started market monitoring in Kathmandu valley starting from September 17. Since then till October 16, the department has collected more than Rs 7.8 million from 137 firms. During this period, the department had inspected a total of 801 firms.
During the inspection, inedible food items and date expired food items worth Rs 98,782 were destroyed.
Likewise, 22 firms were sealed, while clarification was sought from 104 firms. Similarly, the department found 484 firms with some general faults and directed them to improve their activities immediately.
According to Rabindra Acharya, spokesperson for DoCSCP, the department has deployed inspection teams in Koteshwor, Chabahil, Maharajgunj, Kalimati, Balkhu, Kalanki and Balaju, among other areas, within the valley.
The department, in coordination with local governments, has also started market inspection across the country.
The department has also arranged a toll free number — 1137 — where customers can call and register their complaints directly with the department.
The toll-free number is being provided for both consumers and traders, producers as well as wholesalers.
As per Acharya, sometimes traders, producers and wholesalers can also get into trouble or might be cheated by others.
Thus, the toll-free number has also been made available for them.
During the lockdown period, DoCSCP collected complaints via Facebook, Viber, Imo, Twitter and also e-mail and SMS services under the Consumer Right Management Information System.
A version of this article appears in print on October 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
