DoCSCP takes action against 315 firms

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22
The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has taken action against a total of 315 firms in the first four months of the current fiscal year.
In the review period, the department inspected a total of 1,071 firms of which 315 firms that tried to cheat consumers by taking advantage of the festive season were penalised.
Among the total firms that it inspected, the department has halted the business of 28 firms.
Similarly, cases have been filed in the court against five firms. The firms that have faced penalty include electronic shops, clothing stores, food stores, grocery shops, departmental stores, livestock traders, vegetable shops, liquor shops and sweet shops, among others.
Amid this, as per the department, a total of Rs 11.8 million was collected through the fines imposed on the erring businesses. The department also destroyed date expired food items worth Rs six million.
Targeting the festive season this year, the department started market monitoring in Kathmandu valley starting from September 17. Aiming at intensifying the market monitoring it had also made a toll-free number available to collect complaints from various stakeholders.
During the lockdown period as well, DoCSCP collected complaints via Facebook, Viber, Imo, Twitter and also e-mail and SMS services under the Consumer Right Management Information System.
A version of this article appears in print on November 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 21 The price of the precious metals edged lower as the domestic market resumed trading after the Tihar holidays. According to the rate list of the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was priced at Rs 95,100 per tola when the market Read More...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid pulled off their first La Liga win over Barcelona in more than a decade as Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a blunder from Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to secure a 1-0 victory at an empty Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Belgian winger Carrasco broke the dea Read More...
SAPTARI: A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district. According to Chief of the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary, "The elephant could have got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole." The Read More...
Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the @POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The @POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of the United States. It is separate from the @realDonaldTr Read More...
GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday. There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern c Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to retrieve samples from Earth's natural satellite since the 1970s. The Chang'e-5 probe, named after the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon, will seek to col Read More...
ROME: Skeletal remains of what are believed to have been a rich man and his male slave attempting to escape death from the eruption of Mount Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago have been discovered in Pompeii, officials at the archaeological park in Italy said Saturday. Parts of the skulls and bones Read More...