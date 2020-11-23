DoCSCP takes action against 315 firms

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22

The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has taken action against a total of 315 firms in the first four months of the current fiscal year.

In the review period, the department inspected a total of 1,071 firms of which 315 firms that tried to cheat consumers by taking advantage of the festive season were penalised.

Among the total firms that it inspected, the department has halted the business of 28 firms.

Similarly, cases have been filed in the court against five firms. The firms that have faced penalty include electronic shops, clothing stores, food stores, grocery shops, departmental stores, livestock traders, vegetable shops, liquor shops and sweet shops, among others.

Amid this, as per the department, a total of Rs 11.8 million was collected through the fines imposed on the erring businesses. The department also destroyed date expired food items worth Rs six million.

Targeting the festive season this year, the department started market monitoring in Kathmandu valley starting from September 17. Aiming at intensifying the market monitoring it had also made a toll-free number available to collect complaints from various stakeholders.

During the lockdown period as well, DoCSCP collected complaints via Facebook, Viber, Imo, Twitter and also e-mail and SMS services under the Consumer Right Management Information System.

