Nepal | August 25, 2020

Independence Day 2020
The Himalayan Times > Business > E farm connecting urban farmers to capital city

E farm connecting urban farmers to capital city

Published: August 25, 2020 8:08 pm On: Business
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: E farm, a digital platform for agriculture development has introduced a concept of connecting farmers from urban areas with the capital city.

To address lack of market for local products because of imported vegetables, E farm has been purchasing agriculture produces from rural districts across the country and delivering it at the consumers’ doors in the capital city, according to the agriculture development platform.

E farm has been purchasing and delivering agro produces even during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Founder of E farm Parmeshwar Shrestha. “Along with purchasing fruits and vegetables from rural areas, we also have our own farm at Dhapakhel. From there, we are delivering fruits, vegetables and meat to the consumers’ doors,” he added.

E farm has been purchasing and delivering goats from Letang and Dhankuta, ghee from Ilam, rice from Kaski, and marsi rice, flour, black rice, dry apple, pulses, oats, maize, mustard oil from Jumla. The platform also delivers local goat meat and chicken. Meanwhile, the company itself produces and sells strawberry, blackberry, blueberry among other fruits.
For digital shopping, consumers can log into www.efarm.live and can place their orders. The placed order will be delivered within 24 hours. According to Shrestha, consumer can pay their bill via digital wallet E-sewa, Khalti or using any bank cards. Using Pay Pal payment system, people living abroad can also order products and E farm will deliver them to their family and relatives in Nepal.
Similarly, farmers willing to sell their products in the market in cooperation with E farm can contact on this number — 977-1-5229130.
“The objective of E farm is to provide suitable market price to farmers and to sell quality products to the consumers,” he said. “We are playing the role of a bridge between consumers and farmers. Most of the farmers cannot reach their consumers directly. However, we are now directly connecting farmers to the consumers.”
“Comparatively agro produces from the mountain region are organic and of good quality, however, quite expensive. In this scenario, considering the quality, we are trying to deliver products at reasonable price as much as we can,” he added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Traffic police personnel on-duty amid COVID-19 lockdown in capital

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25   Read More...

150 doctors resign en masse in Birgunj

BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum. "We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned au Read More...

COVID-19 positive woman gives birth in BPKHIS

KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a baby at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS, on Monday. The baby was delivered at the hospital's Covid-19 special unit. According to the hospital's spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota Read More...

All local govts inside valley to remain shut until August 31

Kathmandu, August 24 All local governments inside Kathmandu valley have jointly decided to shut their offices until August 31, in a bid to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus inside the valley. The local governments, however, have said essential services will be provided during this period. Read More...

Demonstrators defy prohibitory order

Rautahat, August 24 Niranjan Ram Murder District Struggle Committee held a demonstration against police in Garuda Municipality today. The demonstration also had the participation of Dalik Mukti Morcha Chairperson and former National Assembly member Ramprit Pasawan, who accused the police of tr Read More...

More than 1,150 cops contract COVID-19

Kathmandu, August 24 As many as 1,153 police personnel across the country have tested positive for coronavirus. Among them, the highest number — 186 personnel have tested positive for the virus in police headquarters, Naxal. Similarly, 86 police personnel working at various police stations i Read More...

COVID disruptions a boon for Balance of Payments

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 The months-long lockdown that began in the third quarter of the last fiscal to curb the spread of coronavirus disrupted trade and life in general. This, in turn, resulted in the country’s balance of payments in the fiscal year 2019-20 to record a surplus of Rs 282.41 billio Read More...

Average annual inflation quickens to 6.14pc

KATHMANDU: The average annual inflation in the fiscal 2019-20 quickened to 6.14 per cent from 4.64 per cent in fiscal 2018-19, according to the annual macroeconomic update unveiled by Nepal Rastra Bank on Monday. The government had set the target of taming the inflation rate in the last fisca Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times