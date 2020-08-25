E farm connecting urban farmers to capital city

THT Online

KATHMANDU: E farm, a digital platform for agriculture development has introduced a concept of connecting farmers from urban areas with the capital city.

To address lack of market for local products because of imported vegetables, E farm has been purchasing agriculture produces from rural districts across the country and delivering it at the consumers’ doors in the capital city, according to the agriculture development platform.

E farm has been purchasing and delivering agro produces even during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Founder of E farm Parmeshwar Shrestha. “Along with purchasing fruits and vegetables from rural areas, we also have our own farm at Dhapakhel. From there, we are delivering fruits, vegetables and meat to the consumers’ doors,” he added.

E farm has been purchasing and delivering goats from Letang and Dhankuta, ghee from Ilam, rice from Kaski, and marsi rice, flour, black rice, dry apple, pulses, oats, maize, mustard oil from Jumla. The platform also delivers local goat meat and chicken. Meanwhile, the company itself produces and sells strawberry, blackberry, blueberry among other fruits.

For digital shopping, consumers can log into www.efarm.live and can place their orders. The placed order will be delivered within 24 hours. According to Shrestha, consumer can pay their bill via digital wallet E-sewa, Khalti or using any bank cards. Using Pay Pal payment system, people living abroad can also order products and E farm will deliver them to their family and relatives in Nepal.

Similarly, farmers willing to sell their products in the market in cooperation with E farm can contact on this number — 977-1-5229130.

“The objective of E farm is to provide suitable market price to farmers and to sell quality products to the consumers,” he said. “We are playing the role of a bridge between consumers and farmers. Most of the farmers cannot reach their consumers directly. However, we are now directly connecting farmers to the consumers.”

“Comparatively agro produces from the mountain region are organic and of good quality, however, quite expensive. In this scenario, considering the quality, we are trying to deliver products at reasonable price as much as we can,” he added.

