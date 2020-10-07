Entrepreneurs welcome VAT exemption on penstock pipes

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 6
The government’s decision to exempt value added tax (VAT) on the import of iron or steel sheet used in making penstock pipes to be used in hydropower projects has brought cheer to the entrepreneurs in the country.
The iron or steel sheets are used in making penstock pipes that are used for building tunnels in the hydropower projects.
The entrepreneurs who had invested in hydropower projects and those mulling to invest in the sector have been elated.
The Independent Power Producers Association, Nepal (IPPAN) President Krishna Acharya said that the energy entrepreneurs had also demanded with the government to consider exemption of VAT or any other charges on iron and steel sheets used in hydropower projects.
“Although the budget for the current fiscal year 2020- 21 did not incorporate these demands, we are happy that the government decided to exempt VAT on iron or steel sheets used in penstock pipes for hydropower projects,” he said.
Acharya added the government’s latest decision has provided relief to the energy entrepreneurs to some extent and expressed belief that this move will help in fulfilling the government’s target of producing 15,000 megawatts of power in 10 years.
Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barshaman Pun had announced during discussions on the Appropriation Bill in the Parliament on June 9 that the customs duty on the steel plates used in hydroelectricity projects would be revised.
The government has also reduced the tax on electric vehicles that it had increased lately. This move is expected to boost the appeal of electric vehicles in the country.
A meeting of the Council of Ministers on October 1 had decided to decrease the excise duty on electric vehicles. The automobile entrepreneurs had been complaining about the increment in excise duty announced through the budget statement of the current fiscal year.
Traders and entrepreneurs say that the price of electric vehicles had almost doubled with the increment in excise duty and around 500 electric vehicles are stuck at the customs points due to the increased tax.
Meanwhile, the government has prepared to operate nearly 300 electric buses in Kathmandu valley. Similarly, the Bagmati state government has brought the policy of promoting electric vehicles in the province.
A version of this article appears in print on October 07, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
DHANGADHI: Nepal Army has handed over the newly constructed trail linking Darchula's district headquarters, Khalanga with Changru of Byas Municipality and Tikar village, on Monday. NA's Far Western Division Headquarter's General Officer Commanding (GOC) Nirmal Kumar Thapa handed over the trac Read More...
LALITPUR, OCTOBER 7 People travel in an open hooded vehicle in Tikabhairav, Lalitpur with no safe distancing in place, on Tuesday. Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,551 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 90,814. Among the new cases, 1,017 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. As such, the number of total active cases in the country as of today is 22,7 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine more individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. Of the nine people to have succumbed to the disease, four were women while five were men. Nepal has mor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,099,276 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried where Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,017 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 783 new infections today. Meanwhile, 116 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 118 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of inf Read More...
PARIS: Argentine Nadia Podoroska became the first qualifier to reach the French Open semi-finals in the women's singles draw when she downed Ukrainian third seed Elina Svitolina 6-2 6-4 on Tuesday. The world number 131, on her second appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam, emulates Belgi Read More...
PARIS: For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment. Top seed Djokovic lunged to make a service return in the eighth game against Karen Khachanov in their French Open fou Read More...