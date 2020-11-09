‘Evacuate stranded Nepalis through regular flights’

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 8
The COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) has recommended the government to stop evacuation flights and repatriate Nepalis who are still stranded in various destinations through regular flights.
According to Member Secretary of CCMC Mahendra Guragain, the diplomatic missions located in different countries have informed that there are not many Nepalis now who are stranded abroad.
“As regular flights have also resumed operations, the remaining stranded Nepalis can be brought back by accommodating them in regular flights. So the CCMC meeting held today has decided that the evacuation flights are not necessary any more,” Guragain said. “More stranded Nepalis will be brought back to the country for a few more days till there is flight permission for evacuation flights,” he added.
So far, a total of 136,216 Nepali citizens stranded in different countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been brought back to Nepal through 911 evacuation flights, as per Guragain. “Among them there were also a few regular passengers and foreigners,” he informed.
As per Guragain, CCMC will soon submit the detailed data analysis report to the Cabinet.
A version of this article appears in print on November 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
