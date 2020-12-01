FinMin stresses private sector cooperation to minimise COVID impact

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 30

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel has stated that the private sector can play a significant role in minimising the impact of the COVID-19 on the country’s economy.

Addressing the 23rd anniversary of the Society of Economic Journalists Nepal (SEJON) today, Minister Paudel urged the private sector to cooperate with the government to overcome the challenges created by the pandemic.

“Even though the government is in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus the private sector too needs to support the government to sustain our economy,” he said. “There is a need to focus on increasing investment, production and jobs in the country.”

Meanwhile, speaking during the event, Shekhar Golchha, president of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), said that the government needs to implement a special programme to lift the economy that has been ravaged by the pandemic.

“The private sector is working with a strategy to make the country prosperous and the government too has to provide necessary support to the private sector,” Golchha said. “FNCCI will prepare and make public a 10-year strategy paper related to economic growth, employment generation and revenue within 100 days,” he added.

He further said that the private sector has to focus on the country’s economic growth and generate 400,000 jobs annually for the youths in the country. “FNCCI also wants to cooperate with the government to bring special programmes to make agricultural business effective in the country,” Golchha mentioned.

Meanwhile, Rajendra Malla, senior vice-president of Nepal Chamber of Commerce, said that the government has to give special attention towards the rising cost of doing business.

