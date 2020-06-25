KATHMANDU, JUNE 24
On the 14th day of the government’s repatriation, a total of 998 Nepalis were brought home from five destinations.
Of the five flights, three were conducted by the Himalaya Airlines. According to a report compiled by Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines repatriated 154 Nepalis from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, 152 passengers from United Arab Emirates and 155 passengers from Kuwait. This is the first ever flight of Himalaya Airlines from Kuwait.
Likewise, Nepal Airlines Corporation repatriated 255 passengers and one dead body from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.
Turkish Airlines repatriated 282 passengers from Turkey today. In coordination with Nepal embassies in respective countries, the government has been conducting repatriation flights to evacuate Nepalis stranded in different countries.
Meanwhile, Shree Airlines evacuated 10 passengers to Myanmar from Kathmandu.
Similarly, TIA has reported that six repatriation flights from UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Japan will be conducted on Thursday. Among these destinations, two flights from UAE and two flights from Qatar will be conducted.
Amid this, 10 domestic flights were also conducted today.
Manang Air conducted six flights, Simrik Air two flights and Tara Air conducted two passenger flights today.
Although the government has suspended all domestic and international flights till July 5, the number of flights is increasing each day. Source privy to the matter had earlier informed The Himalayan Times that the government is planning to resume flights only from August.
Along with the repatriation flights from foreign countries, domestic passengers with special permission are travelling to and from Kathmandu.
TIA has stated that the number of passenger flights is higher than cargo flights in the domestic sector and most are for rescue of patients.
