Gold import at five-year low last FY

KATHMANDU, JULY 30
As a result of the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 and plummeting demand amid global price surge, import of gold slumped to a five-year low in 2019-20 fiscal which ended recently.
Statistics maintained by the Department of Customs (DoC) shows that Nepal imported raw gold worth Rs 13.46 billion in 2019-20, the lowest import since 2015-16 when the country had imported the precious yellow metal worth Rs 16.07 billion.
Compared to gold import in 2018-19 worth Rs 34.63 billion, import of the precious metal fell by almost 62 per cent. Import of gold had been increasing since 2015-16 in line with its increasing demand in the domestic market. Nepal imported raw gold worth Rs 23.23 billion in 2016-17, Rs 31.97 billion in 2017-18 and Rs 34.63 billion in 2018-19.
Stakeholders said that gold import remained sluggish in last fiscal primarily due to two reasons — plummeting demand due to constant rise in its price and the imposed lockdown which not only restricted import but also operation of the market.
“Gold has not been imported since March and banks are struggling to clear the stock of gold that were imported before March. As of today, different commercial banks have 330 kilogram of raw gold in stock,” informed Anil Sharma, executive director at Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) — the umbrella organisation representing 27 commercial banks in Nepal.
In terms of quantity, gold import has come down by 68 per cent in 2019-20 compared to the previous year. While Nepal had imported 7,492 kilograms of gold in 2018-19, import of the precious metal was limited to 1,400 kilogram in 2019-20.
As per Sharma, bullion traders are not purchasing gold from banks amid the slowdown in demand due to skyrocketing price. “As banks are finding it difficult to sell even one kilogram of gold in a day these days, banks will not import gold unless the stock is cleared,” he added.
Meanwhile, traders have said that they are not in a position to purchase gold from banks as there is no demand for new gold jewellery in the market. “As gold price is setting new record every passing day, people are more interested in selling their old gold jewellery over purchasing new ones,” informed Mani Ratna Shakya, former president of the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association.
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 29 Contact tracing following the confirmation of COV- ID-19 in a policeman from Tanahun has identified forty persons who had come in his contact prior to confirmation of the infection. Officiating in Syangja, the police constable was diagnosed with the virus when he returned afte Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 29 A woman with physical disability has gone missing for the past 13 days in Tanahun. Damanti Rana Magar, 29, of Dhaireni in Myagde Rural Municipality, Tanahun, has gone missing for the past 13 days. Her father Bhiwan Bahadur Rana Magar said his daughter had gone missing from h Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JULY 29 Twelve people were injured when people from two communities clashed over the distribution of gas cylinders in Yamunamai Rural Municipality, Rautahat, today. The clash broke out after the ward chair tried to distribute gas cylinders to people of his community in the programme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Though the federal government had directed all the local level governments to present their budget on time, altogether 193 local bodies are yet to present their budget for the ongoing fiscal year 2020-21. The federal government had given the local bodies a deadline of June 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Labour relations in the country, which had started deteriorating with the unfavourable circumstances brought on by the outbreak of the coronavirus, seems to be gradually improving with both industries and employees today reaching a conclusion on the months-long remuneration dis Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The swarms of locusts that entered Nepal via India have travelled towards the northern part of the country. According to the Plant Quarantine and Pesticides Management Centre, the locusts that divided into smaller groups are now travelling towards northern parts. “Just two Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 285 Nepalis returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Malaysia Airlines evacuated 51 Nepalis from Malaysia today while Himalaya Airlines evacuated 154 passengers from Singapore and Malaysia. Meanwhile, for the first time during the COVID-19 pan Read More...