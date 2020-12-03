Gold price goes up

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The price of precious yellow metal has increased by Rs 1,600 per tola (11.66 grammes) in Nepal market, on Thursday. It is being traded at Rs 92,600.

According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers Association, the worked gold which was traded at Rs 90,555 per on Wednesday, has been fixed at Rs 92,150 per tola today.

Similarly, price of silver has increased by Rs 20 per tola and being traded at Rs 1,185 per tola today.

