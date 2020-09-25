Gold rate still unstable, value increases to Rs 93900

KATHMANDU: After observing a heavy slide of Rs 1,200 in gold price a day before and an increase of Rs 800 today, the value of fine gold stands at Rs 93,900 per tola in the domestic market on Friday.
According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association, the value of standard gold is Rs 93,400 per tola.
Similarly, the price of silver is at Rs 1,160 per tola, which Rs 40 more than yesterday’s value.
As per goldprice.org, gold price is USD 1,857 per ounce in the international market today.
