KATHMANDU, AUGUST 19

The government has collected a total of Rs 61.37 billion in a first month of the current fiscal year.

According to Financial Comptroller General Office, revenue collection in the first month of this fiscal is satisfactory and almost equal to the revenue collection of same period of the previous fiscal.

As per the office, revenue amounting to Rs 69.77 billion had been collected during the same period last fiscal year.

The government has targeted to collect revenue of around Rs 1,011 billion during the current fiscal year. Of this target, the first month’s collection is 6.07 per cent.

The government was struggling to collect revenue after April in this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in July the government collected most of the due payments despite the hurdles created by the pandemic, stated the office.

Similarly, except the revenue the government has earned Rs 8.12 billion income through international loans and aid during this period. Along with this, the government’s total income so far is Rs 69.50 billion.

Meanwhile, the expense of the government has declined by 50 per cent during this period.

As per the office, the government spent a total of Rs 2.14 billion in the first month of this fiscal. Of the said amount, Rs 132 million was towards development works.

The government had spent Rs 4.29 billion in the same period during last fiscal year.

Amid this, the country’s import also declined in the first month of the current fiscal.

According to a preliminary record of the Department of Customs (DoC), the country imported goods worth Rs 85.80 billion in the first month of the current fiscal year. During the same period of last fiscal, goods worth Rs 106 billion had been imported.

Meanwhile, export has increased slightly by 8.87 per cent compared to the last fiscal year. According to the department, the country exported goods worth Rs 9.61 billion in the first month of current fiscal while during the same period of previous fiscal year, goods worth Rs 8.83 billion had been exported.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 20, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

