Government directs Air Arabia to refund passengers

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2
The government has directed international airline company Air Arabia to refund passengers.
A meeting held at the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has directed the airline company to return the amount to passengers for hotel quarantine.
After receiving complaints from passengers regarding the airline company charging expensive airfare as well as making the passengers to pay for hotel quarantine, the ministry has directed airline to refund the passengers.
On August 25, Air Arabia had carried back 161 passengers from Sharjah in United Arab Emirates. Of them, MoCTCA has directed the airline to refund 142 passengers.
The airline company had carried 142 passengers with polymerise chain reaction (PCR) report, 18 passengers with rapid diagnostic test (RDT) report and one passenger who had not done any COVID-19 test. However, the company kept all the passengers in hotel quarantine and charged them for the same.
As per a recent rule, if an airline company carries passengers with PCR report and passengers without PCR report on the same flight, the firm has to pay for the hotel quarantine of the passengers.
Amid this, MoCTCA has also asked the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to direct all international airline companies to set airfare similar to that of Nepal Airlines Corporation and Himalaya Airlines in sectors that the domestic airlines are offering services. After receiving complaints of passengers being charged randomly by the travel agencies, MoCTCA has requested Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA) to cooperate and coordinate with the diplomatic missions to sort out this issue.
The meeting has also directed authorities to monitor black marketing and maintain transparency on airfare. Similarly, in case of chartered flights, MoCTCA has directed CAAN to make airline companies aware about the airfare set by the government and follow accordingly.
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 1 Three police personnel, including an inspector, have been suspended until an investigation in connection with the death of Bijay Ram in police custody is completed. Bijay Ram was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of Niranjan Ram. Niranjan Ram was found mu Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 1 Staffers deployed in the laboratory at Seti Provincial Hospital, Dhangadi, have been working without testing for COVID-19. The hospital’s laboratory In-charge Ramesh Shahi said staffers did not undergo PCR test because if any of them tested positive for coronavirus, the Read More...
BARCELONA: La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical. Messi's failure to show for his medical underlined the 33-ye Read More...
BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 1 Though Bajura’s northern belt has been reeling under food crisis for the past two months, aircraft are being chartered to supply liquor instead of rice and other edibles to the district. The government has banned transportation of liquor and tobacco-related products durin Read More...
WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men's cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country's board said on Wednesday. Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a sec Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 The Department of Tourism (DoT) has called a tender worth more than Rs 60 million for renovation and identification of hiking trails nearby Kathmandu valley. Publishing a notice today, DoT has called a tender with a one-month submission deadline. As per the department Read More...
DAMAULI: A vehicle may have veered off the Prithvi Highway in Aanbukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 of Tanahun district today morning, police presumed. Police presumed that a truck or a mini-truck may have plunged into Marshyandi river below Aanbukhaireni-Muglin road section near Ainapahara. Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 2 Majipa Lakhey Āju or the 'Peaceful Bhairav' is revered during the eight-day-long Indra Jatra festival. Here, a devotee is seen paying his respect to the mask of Majipa Lakhey, seated on its throne who, as per Newari folklore, is said to be the protector of the children. Read More...