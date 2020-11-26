Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 25

The government is preparing to relax the visa rules for foreign nationals visiting Nepal.

The government is going to introduce some flexible arrangements for those coming on tourist visa by changing the visa processes.

A sub-committee under the Legislative Management Committee, formed to amend existing immigration services, has proposed to ease the procedures for foreigners to apply visa to visit Nepal as tourists.

Speaking during a meeting held today, Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa said, “Tourism is backbone of the country, thus we have to create an environment to support the tourism industry. Considering this scenario, we have concluded that the immigration services should be eased and the existing rules should be amended.”

He further said that the tourism sector could make a huge contribution in fulfilling the national aspiration of economic prosperity, so all sectors have to work together to attract more tourists into the country.

A bill to amend and consolidate immigration laws is currently under discussion. The government proposed the bill after the stakeholders from various sectors called for amendment of immigration laws.

The government has stated that the bill has been proposed with the objective of regulating and arranging the arrival, stay and departure of foreigners. After the bill comes into force, it will also manage the visa process of Nepali citizens going overseas and those arriving from abroad.

The bill has mentioned that the Nepal government will designate a single company or organisation the responsibility to handle visas so that service-seekers can avail all visa-related services under a single roof.

