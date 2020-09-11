Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10

The government is preparing to increase the number of international flights considering the high demand from Nepali migrant workers. Deputy Prime Minister Ishwar Pokhrel, Foreign Minister Pradip Gyawali, Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai and Labour Minister Rameshwor Raya Yadav met today and decided to increase the number of regular international flights.

“There are still many migrants who want to return home. Most of them have lost their jobs. Taking that into consideration we have decided to increase the number of flights, along with easing the limitations on the number of passengers who can return every day,” said Tourism Minister Bhattarai.

According to him, 2,500 to 3,000 passengers will be allowed to come daily. A new schedule will be published soon after holding needful discussions with concerned stakeholders, he added.

The meeting has also decided to allow airline companies that have been operating flights from countries that have polymerase chain reaction testing services to increase the number of flights.

Similarly, any company willing to send back Nepali workers on their own expenses can get permission from Nepal government with high priority.

Bhattarai added that the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security would coordinate with authorities of the respective countries from where migrants were being repatriated through the Employees Welfare Fund to increase the number of flights.

“For restricted countries — where the government has not resumed regular flights — the government will allow chartered flights based on public demand,” Minister Bhattarai said.

